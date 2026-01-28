Three Connacht Players Sign Contract Extensions

Connacht Rugby has continued preparations for next season by announcing contract extensions for three homegrown players – Darragh Murray , Cathal Forde , and John Devine .

Ireland international Murray and Forde have both signed two-year deals with the province, while centre Devine, who recently turned 22, has renewed for the 2026/27 season.

A product of the Connacht pathway system at Buccaneers RFC and the Connacht Academy, Murray has made 51 senior appearances for Connacht since his debut in October 2022 against the Ospreys.

His consistent performances in the second row earned him a well-deserved call-up to the Ireland squad for last summer’s Tests against Georgia and Portugal, in which he started both games.

The 24-year-old was a starter for the Ireland XV in their win over Spain during the recent November international window. He is also part of the Ireland XV squad to face England ‘A’ at Thomond Park on Friday week.

Forde, another of Connacht’s Ireland XV call-ups, has been an almost ever-present member of the westerners’ matchday squads over recent years.

An out-half while coming through the ranks at Galway Corinthians RFC and The Jes, he has more recently excelled as both an inside and outside centre.

The 24-year-old has already played 64 senior matches for his home province, while on the international front he played all five games for the Ireland Under-20s in the 2021 U-20 Six Nations, and came off the bench for the Ireland XV against Spain in November.

Meanwhile, Devine signed his first professional contract last year, having come through three years in the Connacht Academy.

The Ballinasloe youngster made his senior debut for the province against Montpellier earlier this month, coming off the bench in the EPCR Challenge Cup clash.

Commenting on the retention of the three players, Connacht head coach Stuart Lancaster said: “Darragh, Cathal, and John are all perfect examples of a fully-aligned Connacht pathway system.

“They were given the tools and knowledge to excel in their respective clubs and schools, and then thanks to the work of Eric Elwood and his staff in the Connacht Academy, further developed their physical and technical skills ahead of their move to professional rugby.

“Darragh and Cathal are now consistently proving themselves at the highest level, and have also benefitted from international exposure either through the Ireland senior or Ireland XV teams.

“John has plenty of competition for game-time at centre, but fully deserved his debut against Montpellier a few weeks back and is on the right trajectory to become another talented player produced by the Connacht pathway.”