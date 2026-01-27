Loughman Signs Two-Year Contract Extension With Munster

Munster Rugby and the IRFU have announced a two-year contract extension for Jeremy Loughman which will keep him at the province until 2028.

The powerful loosehead prop has scored six tries in 127 appearances for the province to date, along with earning five caps for Ireland.

Loughman has established himself as a key member of the senior squad since joining Munster in December 2017. He made his debut against Ulster on New Year’s Day in 2018, within weeks of joining from the Leinster Academy.

His first full campaign at Munster saw him make 20 appearances in 2018/19 and he quickly raced to 50 caps, reaching the landmark in May 2021.

After receiving his first Ireland call-up during the 2022 Six Nations Championship, the Athy man featured in both matches against the Māori All Blacks on the 2022 Summer tour to New Zealand.

Loughman made his Ireland senior debut against Fiji in November 2022 and started all three knock-out games as Munster clinched the BKT United Rugby Championship title in 2023.

Along with featuring in his first Rugby World Cup in 2023, he made a career-high 22 appearances for Munster during the 2023/24 season and helped Ireland to retain the Six Nations trophy in 2024.

The 30-year-old reached the 100-cap landmark for Munster in their Investec Champions Cup round of 16 clash with Northampton Saints in April 2024.

Injuries limited Loughman to eight appearances in 2024/25, but he has already played 12 games so far this season and earned a call-up to the Ireland squad for the upcoming Guinness Men’s Six Nations.