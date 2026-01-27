Webinar Recap as Clubs Urged to Prepare for Community Sports Facilities Fund

Clubs are being encouraged to prepare for the Community Sports Facilities Fund (formerly the Sports Capital Grant), which is expected to open in the coming weeks. That was the central message of our recent webinar which guided clubs through how to build a strong, competitive application.

The webinar was delivered by the IRFU and Patricia Keenan, Director of Funding with 2into3 – an organisation who are experts in supporting funding applications.

The key advice was clear, don’t chase funding based on what seems available. Instead, clubs should first define who they are, what their community needs, and why their project matters. Successful applications show that a club is more than a sports team, it is a community hub serving a wide range of people.

Clubs should outline their full membership, including different age groups, women and girls, people with disabilities, individuals from disadvantaged or rural areas, and wider community users. Strong applications demonstrate how facilities will increase participation, not just serve existing members.

Projects must be directly linked to playing sport. Commonly supported items include training facilities, changing rooms, disability access, sports equipment, training lights, and sustainability upgrades. The guiding principle is simple: funding supports participants, not spectators.

Applications score highly where clubs show inclusion, growth in female participation, shared community use, and environmental responsibility. Measures such as LED lighting, solar energy, and efficient equipment can strengthen proposals.

Clubs were advised to become ‘grant ready’ now. Essential documents typically include proof of ownership or a long-term lease, a basic development or strategic plan, cost estimates, planning status, and clear evidence of match funding.

Common pitfalls include missing title documents, lack of match funding proof, incorrect appendices, last-minute uploads, and applying for ineligible items.

Other funding options discussed included local authority grants, peace funding programmes, and SEAI energy supports.

With the fund expected in Quarter 1 and the application window likely to be short, preparation is critical. The final message to clubs was straightforward – apply. Even if unsuccessful initially, the learning gained significantly improves future applications.

Watch the full webinar recording on Community Sports Facilities, for detailed guidance and examples