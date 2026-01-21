Munster Confirm Contract Extension For Hodnett

Munster Rugby and the IRFU have announced a two-year contract extension for John Hodnett that will keep him at the province until 2028.

The dynamic, all-action Rosscarbery flanker has scored 16 tries in 87 Munster appearances, including the match-winning try in his player-of-the-match performance during the 2023 BKT United Rugby Championship final win over the DHL Stormers.

A Grand Slam winner with the Ireland Under-20s in 2019, Hodnett came up through the ranks with Clonakilty RFC. He was the player-of-the-match on his senior debut for Munster against the Southern Kings in 2020.

After recovering from an Achilles injury, he made his Investec Champions Cup bow in the away victory over Wasps in December 2021.

The 27-year-old was involved with the Emerging Ireland squad for their tour to South Africa in 2022, and went on to have an outstanding 2022/23 campaign that culminated with that late try to win the URC title in Cape Town.

Hodnett enjoyed another strong year in 2023/24 and made 18 appearances for the Munstermen, including his 50th cap against provincial rivals Connacht on New Year’s Day.

His defensive prowess saw him win the URC’s ‘Tackle Machine’ award for making 151 tackles during the league’s regular season, completing 96% of his attempts.

His seven tries in 23 appearances last season included three scores in five Champions Cup outings, and helped to earn him a first call-up by Andy Farrell to the Ireland senior squad.

Injuries have limited his impact for Munster so far this term but he has scored one try in six appearances, and is expected to return from a thumb injury shortly.