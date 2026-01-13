Kleyn To Leave Munster At End Of Season

Munster Rugby has confirmed that Jean Kleyn has made the decision to join Gloucester Rugby at the end of the season.

Now in his 10th year at Munster, Kleyn has had a huge impact on the province and will go down as one of the their most successful overseas signings. He has made 160 appearances for Munster to date, scoring 15 tries.

The towering second row joined the province in 2016 and made his competitive debut against the Scarlets before lining out against Leicester Tigers for his European bow later that season.

The 32-year-old Johannesburg-born forward made 13 appearances during his debut campaign before a neck injury ruled him out for the remainder of the season.

Kleyn lined out for Munster 25 times in his second season, reflecting his importance to the squad, and was nominated by his fellow players for Munster’s Player of the Season award.

His performances were recognised further when he was called up to the Ireland squad ahead of the 2019 Rugby World Cup. He won his first Ireland against Italy that August before playing at the World Cup in Japan.

After becoming a Munster centurion in January 2022, the following season was one of the lock’s best as he started a remarkable 24 matches during 2022/23, which included 19 starts in a row, culminating in the BKT United Rugby Championship final win over the Stormers.

Kleyn’s excellent form was recognised once again at international level when he was called up to the South Africa squad for the 2023 Rugby Championship and that year’s Rugby World Cup.

He played an important role for the Springboks as they won the World Cup in France, featuring in the final victory over New Zealand.

Munster Rugby General Manager Ian Costello commented: “Jean is an exceptional character and represents everything that is good about Munster.

“‘JK’ has had an immeasurable impact on Munster Rugby, both on and off the pitch, since joining the province 10 years ago.

“A complete professional, he is a hugely popular member of the squad and I know he will be hugely missed by the playing group and all of those who work with him on a daily basis.

“We will wish him and his family all the best and, as a group, we will be highly motivated to ensure this season is a successful and memorable one for JK and his family.”