Celtic Challenge: Player Rankings – Top Tens

A supercharged Irish derby closed out the second round of the Celtic Challenge , with the Wolfhounds, who were 24-7 winners over the Clovers on Saturday , starting their title defence with back-to-back bonus point victories.

In the competition’s player rankings, based on the Opta data collected by Stats Perform, Aoibheann Reilly climbed up a number of the individual categories with her player-of-the-match performance for the victorious Wolfhounds side.

The Ireland scrum half starred in attack, beating 10 defenders, making two line breaks, two line break assists, and 78.3 post-contact metres. She also made an average of 12.2 metres from her six ball carries, the highest total across her team.

Returning from a long lay-off due to a knee injury, Erin King was not far behind Reilly with an average of 11.8 metres per carry during her 21 minutes on the pitch. In addition, she stole two lineouts.

The Wolfhounds have a three-point lead at the top of the table currently, but third-placed Glasgow Warriors boast the leading points and try scorers in Hannah Smyth and Sky Phimister, who have both touched down three times so far.

The Clovers, who are fourth, have had some notable performers, with Caitríona Finn landing six of her seven place-kicks for an 86% success rate, and fellow teenager Jemima Adams Verling (pictured above) has chipped in with two tries, 26 carries, two line breaks, and two breakdown steals.

The Celtic Challenge continues with the third round taking place this coming weekend, including the first matches outside of Ireland for the Neill Alcorn and Denis Fogarty-coaches squads.

Alcorn’s unbeaten Wolfhounds will play Edinburgh Rugby in the Scottish capital on Saturday (kick-off 3pm), while Fogarty’s Clovers make their way to Cardiff for a Sunday duel with bottom side Brython Thunder (kick-off 12pm).

Both games will be live on the TG4 Player, with separate coverage on the Celtic Challenge YouTube channel and the BBC iPlayer.

CELTIC CHALLENGE – PLAYER RANKINGS AFTER ROUND 2:

POINTS –

Hannah Smyth (Glasgow Warriors) 15

Sky Phimister (Glasgow Warriors) 15

Carys Hughes (Gwalia Lightning) 14

Caitríona Finn (Clovers) 12

Eve Higgins (Wolfhounds) 10

Holland Bogan (Glasgow Warriors) 10

Jemima Adams Verling (Clovers) 10

Kelsie Webster (Gwalia Lightning) 10

Maggie Boylan (Wolfhounds) 10

Maisie Davies (Gwalia Lightning) 10

Sadhbh McGrath (Clovers) 10

Sophie Barrett (Wolfhounds) 10

TRIES –

Hannah Smyth (Glasgow Warriors) 3

Sky Phimister (Glasgow Warriors) 3

Eve Higgins (Wolfhounds) 2

Holland Bogan (Glasgow Warriors) 2

Jemima Adams Verling (Clovers) 2

Kelsie Webster (Gwalia Lightning) 2

Maggie Boylan (Wolfhounds) 2

Maisie Davies (Gwalia Lightning) 2

Sadhbh McGrath (Clovers) 2

Sophie Barrett (Wolfhounds) 2

KICKING ACCURACY –

Ffion Williams (Brython Thunder) 1 made/1 attempt – 100%

Lucy MacRae (Edinburgh Rugby) 1/1 – 100%

Caitríona Finn (Clovers) 6/7 – 86%

Hannah Ramsay (Edinburgh Rugby) 3/4 – 75%

Rianna Darroch (Glasgow Warriors) 2/3 – 67%

Carys Hughes (Gwalia Lightning) 7/11 – 64%

Ceitidh Ainsworth (Glasgow Warriors) 1/2 – 50%

Dannah O’Brien (Wolfhounds) 4/9 – 44%

Hanna Marshall (Brython Thunder) 1/3 – 33%

Beth Blacklock (Glasgow Warriors) 0/5 – 0%

Briar McNamara (Glasgow Warriors) 0/1 – 0%

Nicole Marlow (Edinburgh Rugby) 0/1 – 0%

Stacey Flood (Wolfhounds) 0/1 – 0%

SUCCESSFUL TACKLES –

Jess Rogers (Brython Thunder) 39

Natalia John (Brython Thunder) 37

Molly Reardon (Gwalia Lightning) 35

Claire Boles (Wolfhounds) 34

Elan Jones (Brython Thunder) 34

Natasha Logan (Edinburgh Rugby) 33

Gemma Bell (Glasgow Warriors) 32

Bryonie King (Gwalia Lightning) 31

Finley Jones (Brython Thunder) 31

Nicole Flynn (Glasgow Warriors) 31

DOMINANT TACKLES –

Nicole Flynn (Glasgow Warriors) 5

Maeve Óg O’Leary (Wolfhounds) 4

Alex Stewart (Edinburgh Rugby) 3

Aoife Dalton (Wolfhounds) 3

Faith Oviawe (Clovers) 3

Poppy Garvey (Wolfhounds) 3

Adelle Ferrie (Edinburgh Rugby) 2

Aila Ronald (Edinburgh Rugby) 2

Alana McInerney (Clovers) 2

Claire Boles (Wolfhounds) 2

Finley Jones (Brython Thunder) 2

Gemma Bell (Glasgow Warriors) 2

Hannah Ramsay (Edinburgh Rugby) 2

Kate Jordan (Wolfhounds) 2

Megan Hyland (Glasgow Warriors) 2

Natasha Logan (Edinburgh Rugby) 2

Seren Singleton (Brython Thunder) 2

Siobhán McCarthy (Clovers) 2

Stacey Flood (Wolfhounds) 2

Stella Orrin (Brython Thunder) 2

Tilly Vucaj (Gwalia Lightning) 2

CARRIES –

Bryonie King (Gwalia Lightning) 31

Maisie Davies (Gwalia Lightning) 31

Molly Reardon (Gwalia Lightning) 29

Alex Stewart (Edinburgh Rugby) 26

Claire Boles (Wolfhounds) 26

Holland Bogan (Glasgow Warriors) 26

Jemima Adams Verling (Clovers) 26

Rachel Philipps (Edinburgh Rugby) 26

Branwen Metcalfe (Brython Thunder) 25

Hannah Ramsay (Edinburgh Rugby) 25

Nicole Flynn (Glasgow Warriors) 25

RUNNING METRES –

Hannah Walker (Edinburgh Rugby) 219.2

Hannah Smyth (Glasgow Warriors) 203.5

Gabby Healan (Brython Thunder) 201.5

Robyn O’Connor (Wolfhounds) 194.4

Bryonie King (Gwalia Lightning) 189.6

Hannah Ramsay (Edinburgh Rugby) 187.6

Maggie Boylan (Wolfhounds) 186.3

Seren Singleton (Brython Thunder) 184.3

Niamh Murphy (Clovers) 179.5

Cieron Bell (Edinburgh Rugby) 175.6

KICKS –

Dannah O’Brien (Wolfhounds) 39

Hannah Ramsay (Edinburgh Rugby) 32

Hanna Marshall (Brython Thunder) 18

Caitríona Finn (Clovers) 17

Carys Hughes (Gwalia Lightning) 14

Beth Blacklock (Glasgow Warriors) 12

Sian Jones (Gwalia Lightning) 11

Ffion Williams (Brython Thunder) 9

Ceitidh Ainsworth (Glasgow Warriors) 7

Briar McNamara (Glasgow Warriors) 6

Ffion Lewis (Brython Thunder) 6

KICKING METRES –

Dannah O’Brien (Wolfhounds) 1071.5

Hannah Ramsay (Edinburgh Rugby) 741.1

Caitríona Finn (Clovers) 582.5

Carys Hughes (Gwalia Lightning) 501.6

Hanna Marshall (Brython Thunder) 393.3

Beth Blacklock (Glasgow Warriors) 306.4

Sian Jones (Gwalia Lightning) 302.9

Ceitidh Ainsworth (Glasgow Warriors) 273.6

Ffion Williams (Brython Thunder) 213.1

Briar McNamara (Glasgow Warriors) 212.8

Ffion Lewis (Brython Thunder) 192

OFFLOADS –

Anna McGann (Clovers) 6

Tilly Vucaj (Gwalia Lightning) 5

Niamh Murphy (Clovers) 4

Béibhinn Parsons (Clovers) 3

Caitríona Finn (Clovers) 3

Catherine Richards (Gwalia Lighting) 3

Faith Oviawe (Clovers) 3

Gabby Healan (Brython Thunder) 3

Hannah Ramsay (Edinburgh Rugby) 3

Maisie Davies (Gwalia Lightning) 3

Molly Reardon (Gwalia Lighting) 3

Stacey Flood (Wolfhounds) 3

LINEBREAKS –

Hannah Smyth (Glasgow Warriors) 5

Seren Singleton (Brython Thunder) 4

Aoibheann Reilly (Wolfhounds) 3

Catherine Richards (Gwalia Lighting) 3

Hannah Walker (Edinburgh Rugby) 3

Poppy Mellanby (Glasgow Warriors) 3

Robyn O’Connor (Wolfhounds) 3

Bryonie King (Gwalia Lightning) 2

Caitlin Lewis (Gwalia Lightning) 2

Cieron Bell (Edinburgh Rugby) 2

Courtney Greenway (Gwalia Lightning) 2

Ellie Tromans (Brython Thunder) 2

Eve Higgins (Wolfhounds) 2

Gabby Healan (Brython Thunder) 2

India Daley (Wolfhounds) 2

Jemima Adams Verling (Clovers) 2

Lisa Brown (Edinburgh Rugby) 2

Maggie Boylan (Wolfhounds) 2

Niamh Murphy (Clovers) 2

Nikita Prothero (Gwalia Lightning) 2

Sky Phimister (Glasgow Warriors) 2

TACKLE BREAKS –

Hannah Ramsay (Edinburgh Rugby) 17

Béibhinn Parsons (Clovers) 16

Aoibheann Reilly (Wolfhounds) 12

Nicole Flynn (Glasgow Warriors) 12

Alaw Pyrs (Gwalia Lightning) 10

Robyn O’Connor (Wolfhounds) 10

Bryonie King (Gwalia Lightning) 9

Linda Djougang (Wolfhounds) 9

Merryn Gunderson (Edinburgh Rugby) 9

Sky Phimister (Glasgow Warriors) 9

BREAKDOWN STEALS –

Maisie Davies (Gwalia Lightning) 4

Adelle Ferrie (Edinburgh Rugby) 2

Aoife Corey (Clovers) 2

Erin Jones (Gwalia Lightning) 2

Holland Bogan (Glasgow Warriors) 2

Jemima Adams Verling (Clovers) 2

Merryn Gunderson (Edinburgh Rugby) 2

Sadhbh McGrath (Clovers) 2

Sian Jones (Gwalia Lightning) 2

Aoife Dalton (Wolfhounds) 1

Beth Buttimer (Clovers) 1

Caitríona Finn (Clovers) 1

Eve Higgins (Wolfhounds) 1

Hannah Walker (Edinburgh Rugby) 1

Imogen Spence (Glasgow Warriors) 1

India Daley (Wolfhounds) 1

Jane Clohessy (Clovers) 1

Jess Rogers (Brython Thunder) 1

Kelsie Webster (Gwalia Lightning) 1

Megan Hyland (Glasgow Warriors) 1

Molly Anderson-Thomas (Gwalia Lightning) 1

Molly Wakely (Gwalia Lightning) 1

Robyn O’Connor (Wolfhounds) 1

Shanelle Williams (Brython Thunder) 1

Siobhán McCarthy (Clovers) 1

Sky Phimister (Glasgow Warriors) 1

Stella Orrin (Brython Thunder) 1

Vicky Elmes Kinlan (Wolfhounds) 1

ATTACKING RUCK ARRIVALS –

Natasha Logan (Edinburgh Rugby) 49

Aila Ronald (Edinburgh Rugby) 46

Aoibhe O’Flynn (Clovers) 45

Erin Jones (Gwalia Lightning) 45

Jess Rogers (Brython Thunder) 42

Elan Jones (Brython Thunder) 41

Tilly Vucaj (Gwalia Lightning) 41

Claire Boles (Wolfhounds) 40

Maeve Óg O’Leary (Wolfhounds) 40

Merryn Gunderson (Edinburgh Rugby) 40

Molly Reardon (Gwalia Lightning) 40

DEFENSIVE RUCK ARRIVALS –

Catrin Stewart (Gwalia Lightning) 23

Molly Reardon (Gwalia Lightning) 22

Maisie Davies (Gwalia Lightning) 17

Jess Rogers (Brython Thunder) 13

Maeve Óg O’Leary (Wolfhounds) 12

Eve Higgins (Wolfhounds) 11

Gemma Bell (Glasgow Warriors) 10

Jemima Adams Verling (Clovers) 10

Tilly Vucaj (Gwalia Lightning) 10

Bryonie King (Gwalia Lightning) 9

Faith Oviawe (Clovers) 9

Holland Bogan (Glasgow Warriors) 9

Kelsie Webster (Gwalia Lightning) 9

Natasha Logan (Edinburgh Rugby) 9

Sadhbh McGrath (Clovers) 9

LINEOUT TAKES –

Holland Bogan (Glasgow Warriors) 12

Erin Jones (Gwalia Lightning) 11

Jane Clohessy (Clovers) 11

Natalia John (Brython Thunder) 11

Aoibhe O’Flynn (Clovers) 9

Adelle Ferrie (Edinburgh Rugby) 8

Maeve Óg O’Leary (Wolfhounds) 6

Emily Coubrough (Glasgow Warriors) 5

Alex Stewart (Edinburgh Rugby) 3

Catrin Stewart (Gwalia Lightning) 3

Lily Terry (Gwalia Lightning) 3

LINEOUT STEALS –

Adelle Ferrie (Edinburgh Rugby) 3

Naoise Smyth (Wolfhounds) 3

Emily Coubrough (Glasgow Warriors) 2

Erin King (Wolfhounds) 2

Charlotte Russell (Edinburgh Rugby) 1

Holland Bogan (Glasgow Warriors) 1

Maeve Óg O’Leary (Wolfhounds) 1

Maisie Davies (Gwalia Lightning) 1

Siobhán McCarthy (Clovers) 1

MINUTES PLAYED –

Adelle Ferrie (Edinburgh Rugby) 160

Anna McGann (Clovers) 160

Aoibhe O’Flynn (Clovers) 160

Aoife Corey (Clovers) 160

Aoife Dalton (Wolfhounds) 160

Béibhinn Parsons (Clovers) 160

Branwen Metcalfe (Brython Thunder) 160

Bryonie King (Gwalia Lightning) 160

Carys Hughes (Gwalia Lightning) 160

Catherine Richards (Gwalia Lightning) 160

Cieron Bell (Edinburgh Rugby) 160

Emily Coubrough (Glasgow Warriors) 160

Emily Lane (Clovers) 160

Gemma Bell (Glasgow Warriors) 160

Hannah Ramsay (Edinburgh Rugby) 160

Hannah Walker (Edinburgh Rugby) 160

Holland Bogan (Glasgow Warriors) 160

Jemima Adams Verling (Clovers) 160

Jess Rogers (Brython Thunder) 160

Kelsie Webster (Gwalia Lightning) 160

Merryn Gunderson (Edinburgh Rugby) 160

Molly Anderson-Thomas (Gwalia Lightning) 160

Natalia John (Brython Thunder) 160

Poppy Mellanby (Glasgow Warriors) 160

Rachel Philipps (Edinburgh Rugby) 160

Sadhbh McGrath (Clovers) 160

Sky Phimister (Glasgow Warriors) 160