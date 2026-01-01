Doak Commits To Ulster With Contract Extension

The 24-year-old half-back has put pen to paper on the new deal as he closes in on a century of appearances for his province.

Doak has been a key member of the Ulster Senior Men’s side since making his debut back in January 2021 against Munster in Belfast.

The Lisburn man is enjoying a strong 2025/26 season, currently leading the URC for successful conversions (19) and ranking second for kicking metres made.

Doak’s kicking game, play-making abilities and game management are all strong attributes, with Ulster boasting the most potent attack in the URC this season.

His mature performances over recent months have seen him called up to the Ireland Senior Men’s 2025 Summer Tour squad and he has been involved in two Ireland ‘A’ matches against England and Spain.

A product of the Ulster Academy after impressing with Wallace High School, he played for Ireland at Under-18, U19 and U20 level and was also a member of the Emerging Ireland squad which toured South Africa in 2022.

The extension sees Doak continue his lifelong connection with Ulster Rugby, after growing up hoping to follow in the footsteps of his father, Neil Doak, who was also a scrum-half for the senior men’s side between 1995 and 2005, before becoming a coach.

Commenting on the news, Doak added:

“I’m excited to have re-signed with Ulster for the next two years. I understand the responsibility and significance of wearing this shirt, it means everything to me.

From my discussions with Rory, he made it clear to me the direction in which he sees Ulster going and that is something I wanted to be a part of and believe we can reach.

I want to help the team keep moving forward while also improving my own game, and I feel Ulster is the best place for me to do that.”

Ulster Rugby’s General Manager, Rory Best, said:

“Securing Nathan’s future is a key part of our squad planning for the upcoming seasons.

It’s clear that Nathan’s performances this season have been rightly praised, and we are aware of interest from other top clubs in signing him.

Nathan has a lot of experience for someone who has just turned 24 years of age, and I know that Richie and the coaching staff have been impressed by his maturity and development.

We are confident that his best years are ahead of him and if he keeps playing in the same vein of form, he will be pushing for national selection in the near future.”