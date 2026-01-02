Tierney-Martin And Ioane Replace Injured Duo For Connacht

There are five changes to the side that lost 29-24 at home to Ulster in their final outing of 2025. Having won only one of their last six URC matches, Connacht are ninth in the table as they kick off the New Year at the home of Irish Rugby.

Dave Heffernan and Jack Carty both miss out through injury, so Dylan Tierney-Martin and Josh Ioane return to the starting XV, with the latter pairing up with Matthew Devine at half-back.

Chay Mullins has returned to full fitness to feature on the right wing, replacing Daniel Ryan, a debutant last week. David Hawkshaw joins Bundee Aki in midfield, for his first start in the number 13 jersey since October.

New Zealander Sam Gilbert and Finn Treacy, a try scorer against Ulster, complete the back-line, while Tierney-Martin slots into a tight five that includes Ireland international Finlay Bealham, Denis Buckley, Joe Joyce, and David O’Connor.

Closing in on a half-century of Connacht caps, Josh Murphy combines again in the back row with captain Cian Prendergast and number 8 Sean Jansen, who had an impressive December with a run of tries against the Ospreys, the Dragons, and Ulster.

Among the replacements are Paul Boyle, who returns from a facial injury, and Academy props Fiachna Barrett and Billy Bohan. The 20-year-old Bohan is set for his URC debut after coming off the bench in the EPCR Challenge Cup win over Black Lion last month.

Connacht won only once away from home in the Championship in 2025, prevailing 22-12 against Zebre Parma in May. They have not beaten Leinster at the Aviva Stadium since it was the old Lansdowne Road in November 1985.

However, the westerners have won twice in the Championship at the Aviva Stadium in their last four visits. Both of those victories were against Ulster, in August 2020 and October 2021.

Head coach Lancaster, who was Leinster’s senior coach between 2016 and 2023, commented: “There is no bigger challenge in the URC than Leinster at the Aviva and it’s one we’re relishing.

“You want to test yourselves against the best teams in Europe, so this is a great opportunity to take the learnings of the last few weeks.

“I know from past experience that there’s always a big Connacht crowd in Dublin for these games, so I’m sure they’ll make their voices heard again.”

CONNACHT (v Leinster): Sam Gilbert; Chay Mullins, David Hawkshaw, Bundee Aki, Finn Treacy; Josh Ioane, Matthew Devine; Denis Buckley, Dylan Tierney-Martin, Finlay Bealham, Joe Joyce, David O’Connor, Josh Murphy, Cian Prendergast (capt), Sean Jansen.

Replacements: Eoin de Buitléar, Billy Bohan, Fiachna Barrett, Darragh Murray, Paul Boyle, Ben Murphy, Harry West, Cathal Forde.