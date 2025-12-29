John McKinney: ‘A True Gentleman’

The IRFU is saddened to hear of the passing of former Ireland Under 18 Manager John McKinney after a short illness.

John inspired many players as a coach and mentor, and his influence, on and off the field of play, will endure.

A hugely popular and respected administrator, who represented Ulster Rugby and Campbell College with distinction, his loss will be particularly felt by his many friends across the wider rugby community including those across NIFC and Belfast Harlequins, and especially to his family.

Campbell College said John McKinney, who passed away on Friday after a battle with cancer, had a “profound” influence on generations of students.

In a tribute on Monday, the school said: “John’s commitment, character and steady influence touched every part of college life, and his imprint on this community is both deep and enduring.”

The school added: “For generations of pupils, staff and the wider community, John was a familiar and reassuring presence, greeting boys on the front steps each morning, hosting visiting rugby teams on frosty Saturday mornings and welcoming families to various school events throughout the year. He was always there.

“John was a true schoolmaster, traditional in his approach and instinctive in his understanding of boys.

Everyone in Irish Rugby extends our condolences to his wife Valerie and children James and Rebecca at this sad time.

The funeral service will take place this Friday, 2nd January at 10am in Campbell College, Belfast.