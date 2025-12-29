Frawley To Move To Connacht On Two-Year Deal

Connacht Rugby has announced the signing of Ireland international Ciarán Frawley from Leinster Rugby on a two-year deal, ahead of the 2026/27 season.

Frawley joins Connacht with a wealth of experience at the very highest level. Since making his Leinster debut in February 2018, he has scored over 300 points in over 100 appearances for his home province.

In that time, the Dubliner has become a mainstay in the Leinster squad, helping them to five PRO12/URC titles while he was also selected in the matchday 23 for three Investec Champions Cup finals.

On the international stage, the 28-year-old made his senior debut for Ireland against Italy in August 2023, coming off the bench during their Summer Nations Series encounter.

That was the first of nine caps for his country to date, which includes a career highlight in South Africa when he scored two late drop goals in the second Test in Durban, securing a draw in the two-match 2024 series.

Commenting on his switch from Leinster to Connacht, Frawley said: “I’m really excited to have the opportunity to represent Connacht on and off the field from next season.

“On my visits to the province with Leinster, I’ve always been struck by the passion of the supporters there, and the positive brand of rugby the team play.

“Now with the HPC (High Performance Centre) and the redeveloped Dexcom Stadium, it’s a hugely exciting time to be joining Connacht Rugby.

“I can’t wait to link up with Stuart (Lancaster) again, meet all my new team-mates and the wider staff next summer, and help the team bring success to the province in the years ahead.

“I’ve loved my time at Leinster and I’m really appreciative for all the support from the fans, coaches, and team-mates over the last seven years. There’s still a lot of work to do, and I’m looking forward to finishing the season strongly before the move to Galway in the summer.”

Connacht head coach Lancaster commented: “Ciarán’s arrival next season is a real statement of intent by the province. I know him well from my time in Leinster, and I saw him grow from an Academy prospect into a key member of the senior squad and play for Ireland also.

“He’s still only 28, so I firmly believe his best days are still ahead of him, and I’m delighted that Connacht have been able to secure a player of his calibre.

“He will be a big asset in the years ahead and, personally, I am really excited about working with him again.”