Celtic Challenge: Player Rankings – Top Tens

A number of Ireland internationals and emerging young players posted impressive numbers during the first round of this season’s Celtic Challenge . The two Irish teams, the Clovers and the Wolfhounds, will clash at Creggs RFC on Saturday week – tickets are available here .

Caitríona Finn landed all five of her conversion attempts during the Clovers’ 35-31 win over Gwalia Lightning. She is the joint-top points scorer on 10, alongside the likes of Sadhbh McGrath and Sophie Barrett who grabbed a brace of tries each last weekend.

Barrett helped the Wolfhounds to get their title defence off to a successful start, as they accounted for Edinburgh Rugby on a 34-7 scoreline. Flanker Poppy Garvey led their tackle count with 20, including a competition-high three dominant hits.

On her Wolfhounds debut, Munster captain Maeve Óg O’Leary produced a classy all-action performance, reaching double figures in carries (17) and tackles (16), accumulating over 100 running metres, 22 attacking ruck arrivals and 10 defensive ruck arrivals.

Young full-back Robyn O’Connor also marked her first appearance for the Wolfhounds with a lively display. She is top of the charts for running metres (166.4) and tackles breaks (10).

Clovers centre Anna McGann is the competition’s top offloader with four so far, while her team-mate, Aoibhe O’Flynn, is setting the standard for attacking ruck arrivals with 31, and Wolfhounds youngster Naoise Smyth leads the lineout steals category with three.

CELTIC CHALLENGE – PLAYER RANKINGS AFTER ROUND 1:

POINTS –

Caitríona Finn (Clovers) 10

Hannah Smyth (Glasgow Warriors) 10

Maisie Davies (Gwalia Lightning) 10

Sadhbh McGrath (Clovers) 10

Sky Phimister (Glasgow Warriors) 10

Sophie Barrett (Wolfhounds) 10

Hanna Marshall (Brython Thunder) 7

Carys Hughes (Gwalia Lightning) 6

Ailsa Merryweather (Glasgow Warriors) 5

Aoibheann McGrath (Clovers) 5

Cat Moody (Edinburgh Rugby) 5

Courtney Greenway (Gwalia Lightning) 5

Ellie Tromans (Brython Thunder) 5

Eve Higgins (Wolfhounds) 5

Evie Hill (Gwalia Lightning) 5

India Daley (Wolfhounds) 5

Jemima Adams Verling (Clovers) 5

Jess Rogers (Brython Thunder) 5

Linda Djougang (Wolfhounds) 5

Maggie Boylan (Wolfhounds) 5

Niamh Murphy (Clovers) 5

Poppy Mellanby (Glasgow Warriors) 5

Tilly Vucaj (Gwalia Lightning) 5

TRIES –

Hannah Smyth (Glasgow Warriors) 2

Maisie Davies (Gwalia Lightning) 2

Sadhbh McGrath (Clovers) 2

Sky Phimister (Glasgow Warriors) 2

Sophie Barrett (Wolfhounds) 2

Ailsa Merryweather (Glasgow Warriors) 1

Aoibheann McGrath (Clovers) 1

Cat Moody (Edinburgh Rugby) 1

Courtney Greenway (Gwalia Lightning) 1

Ellie Tromans (Brython Thunder) 1

Eve Higgins (Wolfhounds) 1

Evie Hill (Gwalia Lightning) 1

India Daley (Wolfhounds) 1

Jemima Adams Verling (Clovers) 1

Jess Rogers (Brython Thunder) 1

Linda Djougang (Wolfhounds) 1

Maggie Boylan (Wolfhounds) 1

Niamh Murphy (Clovers) 1

Poppy Mellanby (Glasgow Warriors) 1

Tilly Vucaj (Gwalia Lightning) 1

KICKING ACCURACY –

Caitríona Finn (Clovers) 5 made/5 attempts – 100%

Lucy MacRae (Edinburgh Rugby) 1/1 – 100%

Rianna Darroch (Glasgow Warriors) 2/3 – 67%

Carys Hughes (Gwalia Lightning) 3/5 – 60%

Ceitidh Ainsworth (Glasgow Warriors) 1/2 – 50%

Dannah O’Brien (Wolfhounds) 2/5 – 40%

Hanna Marshall (Brython Thunder) 1/3 – 33%

Briar McNamara (Glasgow Warriors) 0/1 – 0%

Stacey Flood (Wolfhounds) 0/1 – 0%

SUCCESSFUL TACKLES –

Jess Rogers (Brython Thunder) 24

Natasha Logan (Edinburgh Rugby) 22

Poppy Garvey (Wolfhounds) 20

Alex Stewart (Edinburgh Rugby) 19

Aila Ronald (Edinburgh Rugby) 18

Merryn Gunderson (Edinburgh Rugby) 18

Jemima Adams Verling (Clovers) 17

Bryonie King (Gwalia Lightning) 16

Elan Jones (Brython Thunder) 16

Maeve Óg O’Leary (Wolfhounds) 16

Molly Reardon (Gwalia Lightning) 16

Rachel Philipps (Edinburghy Rugby) 16

DOMINANT TACKLES –

Poppy Garvey (Wolfhounds) 3

Aila Ronald (Edinburgh Rugby) 2

Alana McInerney (Clovers) 2

Alex Stewart (Edinburgh Rugby) 2

Faith Oviawe (Clovers) 2

Hannah Ramsay (Edinburgh Rugby) 2

Maeve Óg O’Leary (Wolfhounds) 2

Megan Hyland (Glasgow Warriors) 2

Natasha Logan (Edinburgh Rugby) 2

Aoife Dalton (Wolfhounds) 1

Cat Moody (Edinburgh Rugby) 1

Ceitidh Ainsworth (Glasgow Warriors) 1

Claire Boles (Wolfhounds) 1

Courtney Greenway (Gwalia Lightning) 1

Elan Jones (Brython Thunder) 1

Emily Coubrough (Glasgow Warriors) 1

Erin Jones (Gwalia Lightning) 1

Gemma Bell (Glasgow Warriors) 1

India Daley (Wolfhounds) 1

Jemima Adams Verling (Clovers) 1

Jess Rogers (Brython Thunder) 1

Kate Jordan (Wolfhounds) 1

Katie Bevans (Gwalia Lightning) 1

Lauryn McGrotty (Edinburgh Rugby) 1

Natalia John (Brython Thunder) 1

Nicole Flynn (Glasgow Warriors) 1

Sam Taganekurukuru (Glasgow Warriors) 1

Shanelle Williams (Brython Thunder) 1

CARRIES –

Maisie Davies (Gwalia Lightning) 19

Maeve Óg O’Leary (Wolfhounds) 17

Nicole Flynn (Glasgow Warriors) 16

Claire Boles (Wolfhounds) 15

Holland Bogan (Glasgow Warriors) 14

Poppy Mellanby (Glasgow Warriors) 14

Sadhbh McGrath (Clovers) 14

Alex Stewart (Edinburgh Rugby) 13

Kate Jordan (Wolfhounds) 13

Poppy Garvey (Wolfhounds) 13

Rachel Philipps (Edinburgh Rugby) 13

RUNNING METRES –

Robyn O’Connor (Wolfhounds) 166.4

Hannah Smyth (Glasgow Warriors) 143.6

Poppy Mellanby (Glasgow Warriors) 122

Gabby Healan (Brython Thunder) 119.8

Maeve Óg O’Leary (Wolfhounds) 117.2

Seren Singleton (Brython Thunder) 107.4

Sadhbh McGrath (Clovers) 106.4

Sky Phimister (Glasgow Warriors) 104.6

Vicky Elmes Kinlan (Wolfhounds) 100.4

Maisie Davies (Gwalia Lightning) 95.2

KICKS –

Hannah Ramsay (Edinburgh Rugby) 17

Dannah O’Brien (Wolfhounds) 16

Hanna Marshall (Brython Thunder) 13

Caitríona Finn (Clovers) 8

Carys Hughes (Gwalia Lightning) 8

Briar McNamara (Glasgow Warriors) 6

Ffion Lewis (Brython Thunder) 5

Ceitidh Ainsworth (Glasgow Warriors) 4

Katie Bevans (Gwalia Lightning) 4

Rianna Darroch (Glasgow Warriors) 4

KICKING METRES –

Hannah Ramsay (Edinburgh Rugby) 395.8

Dannah O’Brien (Wolfhounds) 342.2

Carys Hughes (Gwalia Lightning) 284.3

Caitríona Finn (Clovers) 277.7

Hanna Marshall (Brython Thunder) 264.7

Briar McNamara (Glasgow Warriors) 212.8

Ceitidh Ainsworth (Glasgow Warriors) 174.8

Ffion Lewis (Brython Thunder) 144

Katie Bevans (Gwalia Lightning) 110.3

Rianna Darroch (Glasgow Warriors) 89.2

OFFLOADS –

Anna McGann (Clovers) 4

Tilly Vucaj (Gwalia Lightning) 3

Alana McInerney (Clovers) 2

Ella Burns (Clovers) 2

Maisie Davies (Gwalia Lightning) 2

Nicole Flynn (Glasgow Warriors) 2

Nicole Marlow (Edinburgh Rugby) 2

Adelle Ferrie (Edinburgh Rugby) 1

Alex Stewart (Edinburgh Rugby) 1

Aoibhe O’Flynn (Clovers) 1

Aoibheann McGrath (Clovers) 1

Aoife Dalton (Wolfhounds) 1

Béibhinn Parsons (Clovers) 1

Caitlin Lewis (Gwalia Lightning) 1

Emily Lane (Clovers) 1

Faith Oviawe (Clovers) 1

Faye Sutherland (Edinburgh Rugby) 1

Ffion Lewis (Brython Thunder) 1

Gabby Healan (Brython Thunder) 1

Hannah McMahon (Edinburgh Rugby) 1

Hannah Walker (Edinburgh Rugby) 1

Holland Bogan (Glasgow Warriors) 1

Jess Rogers (Brython Thunder) 1

Katie Lindsay (Glasgow Warriors) 1

Linda Djougang (Wolfhounds) 1

Maeve Óg O’Leary (Wolfhounds) 1

Méabh Deely (Clovers) 1

Merryn Gunderson (Edinburgh Rugby) 1

LINEBREAKS –

Hannah Smyth (Glasgow Warriors) 4

Caitlin Lewis (Gwalia Lightning) 2

Poppy Mellanby (Glasgow Warriors) 2

Seren Singleton (Brython Thunder) 2

Sky Phimister (Glasgow Warriors) 2

Alex Stewart (Edinburgh Rugby) 1

Aoibheann Reilly (Wolfhounds) 1

Branwen Metcalfe (Brython Thunder) 1

Caitríona Finn (Clovers) 1

Cieron Bell (Edinburgh Rugby) 1

Courtney Greenway (Gwalia Lightning) 1

Eve Higgins (Wolfhounds) 1

Ffion Lewis (Brython Thunder) 1

Gabby Healan (Brython Thunder) 1

Hannah Walker (Edinburgh Rugby) 1

Katie Lindsay (Glasgow Warriors) 1

Linda Djougang (Wolfhounds) 1

Maeve Óg O’Leary (Wolfhounds) 1

Maggie Boylan (Wolfhounds) 1

Niamh Murphy (Clovers) 1

Nicole Flynn (Glasgow Warriors) 1

Robyn O’Connor (Wolfhounds) 1

Sadhbh McGrath (Clovers) 1

Seren Lockwood (Brython Thunder) 1

Shanelle Williams (Brython Thunder) 1

Síofra Hession (Clovers) 1

TACKLE BREAKS –

Robyn O’Connor (Wolfhounds) 10

Béibhinn Parsons (Clovers) 9

Sky Phimister (Glasgow Warriors) 8

Hannah Ramsay (Edinburgh Rugby) 7

Nicole Flynn (Glasgow Warriors) 7

Anna McGann (Clovers) 5

Linda Djougang (Wolfhounds) 5

Alana McInerney (Clovers) 4

Aoife Corey (Clovers) 4

Hannah Smyth (Glasgow Warriors) 4

Niamh Murphy (Clovers) 4

Tilly Vucaj (Gwalia Lightning) 4

Vicky Elmes Kinlan (Wolfhounds) 4

BREAKDOWN STEALS –

Adelle Ferrie (Edinburgh Rugby) 2

Holland Bogan (Glasgow Warriors) 2

Maisie Davies (Gwalia Lightning) 2

Merryn Gunderson (Edinburgh Rugby) 2

Aila Ronald (Edinburgh Rugby) 1

Alex Stewart (Edinburgh Rugby) 1

Anna McGann (Clovers) 1

Aoife Corey (Clovers) 1

Aoife Dalton (Wolfhounds) 1

Briar McNamara (Glasgow Warriors) 1

Caitríona Finn (Clovers) 1

Catrin Stewart (Gwalia Lightning) 1

Claire Boles (Wolfhounds) 1

Erin Jones (Gwalia Lightning) 1

Eve Higgins (Wolfhounds) 1

Hanna Marshall (Brython Thunder) 1

India Daley (Wolfhounds) 1

Jemima Adams Verling (Clovers) 1

Kelsie Webster (Gwalia Lightning) 1

Molly Wakely (Gwalia Lightning) 1

Sadhbh McGrath (Clovers) 1

Shanelle Williams (Brython Thunder) 1

Sky Phimister (Glasgow Warriors) 1

Stella Orrin (Brython Thunder) 1

Vicky Elmes Kinlan (Wolfhounds) 1

ATTACKING RUCK ARRIVALS –

Aoibhe O’Flynn (Clovers) 31

Natasha Logan (Edinburgh Rugby) 25

Emma Dunican (Clovers) 23

Maeve Óg O’Leary (Wolfhounds) 22

Jess Rogers (Brython Thunder) 21

Sophie Barrett (Wolfhounds) 21

Kate Jordan (Wolfhounds) 20

Tilly Vucaj (Gwalia Lightning) 20

Claire Boles (Wolfhounds) 19

Elan Jones (Brython Thunder) 19

DEFENSIVE RUCK ARRIVALS –

Catrin Stewart (Gwalia Lightning) 13

Molly Reardon (Gwalia Lightning) 11

Maeve Óg O’Leary (Wolfhounds) 10

Maisie Davies (Gwalia Lightning) 10

Eve Higgins (Wolfhounds) 8

Faith Oviawe (Clovers) 7

Sadhbh McGrath (Clovers) 6

Aila Ronald (Edinburgh Rugby) 5

Bryonie King (Gwalia Lightning) 5

Ellie Tromans (Brython Thunder) 5

Emily Coubrough (Glasgow Warriors) 5

Erin Jones (Gwalia Lightning) 5

Holland Bogan (Glasgow Warriors) 5

Jess Rogers (Brython Thunder) 5

Molly Anderson-Thomas (Gwalia Lightning) 5

Natasha Logan (Edinburgh Rugby) 5

Tilly Vucaj (Gwalia Lightning) 5

LINEOUT TAKES –

Erin Jones (Gwalia Lightning) 8

Holland Bogan (Glasgow Warriors) 8

Jane Clohessy (Clovers) 6

Natalia John (Brython Thunder) 6

Maeve Óg O’Leary (Wolfhounds) 5

Adelle Ferrie (Edinburgh Rugby) 4

Emily Coubrough (Glasgow Warriors) 4

Aoibhe O’Flynn (Clovers) 3

Alex Stewart (Edinburgh Rugby) 2

Lily Terry (Gwalia Lightning) 2

LINEOUT STEALS –

Naoise Smyth (Wolfhounds) 3

Adelle Ferrie (Edinburgh Rugby) 2

Charlotte Russell (Edinburgh Rugby) 1

Emily Coubrough (Glasgow Warriors) 1

Holland Bogan (Glasgow Warriors) 1

Maeve Óg O’Leary (Wolfhounds) 1

Maisie Davies (Gwalia Lightning) 1

MINUTES PLAYED –

Caitlin Lewis (Gwalia Lightning) 80

Caitríona Finn (Clovers) 80

Carys Hughes (Gwalia Lightning) 80

Catherine Richards (Gwalia Lightning) 80

Ceitidh Ainsworth (Glasgow Warriors) 80

Cieron Bell (Edinburgh Rugby) 80

Emily Coubrough (Glasgow Warriors) 80

Emily Lane (Clovers) 80

Eve Higgins (Wolfhounds) 80

Faith Oviawe (Clovers) 80

Gabby Healan (Brython Thunder) 80

Gemma Bell (Glasgow Warriors) 80

Hanna Marshall (Brython Thunder) 80

Hannah Ramsay (Edinburgh Rugby) 80

Hannah Walker (Edinburgh Rugby) 80

Holland Bogan (Glasgow Warriors) 80

Jemima Adams Verling (Clovers) 80

Jess Rogers (Brython Thunder) 80

Kate Jordan (Wolfhounds) 80

Katie Bevans (Gwalia Lightning) 80

Kelsie Webster (Gwalia Lightning) 80

Maeve Óg O’Leary (Wolfhounds) 80

Maisie Davies (Gwalia Lightning) 80

Merryn Gunderson (Edinburgh Rugby) 80

Molly Anderson-Thomas (Gwalia Lightning) 80

Natalia John (Brython Thunder) 80

Natasha Logan (Edinburgh Rugby) 80

Nicole Flynn (Gasgow Warriors) 80