Merry Christmas From The IRFU

As we gather with family and friends this festive season, it gives me great joy to extend warm Christmas greetings on behalf of the IRFU to every member of our rugby community — from volunteers at every club across the island, to supporters at home and abroad and our very loyal sponsors.

Our national teams inspired pride with their passion, skill and determination on the world stage. The Triple Crown success early in the year set the tone, whilst the Rugby World Cup captured global attention and highlighted the exciting progress of the women’s game. Adding to the celebrations was Leinster’s URC title.

In the summer the British & Irish Lions tour to Australia captured the imagination of fans everywhere. It was a very competitive series with a large number of our players and of our coaching team playing a major part in the success of the squad.

Alongside these memorable fixtures, the year also marked the farewell of several true legends of the game. Peter O’Mahony, Cian Healy and Conor Murray have given so much to Irish rugby over long and distinguished careers.

None of what we celebrate today would be possible without the unwavering support of thousands of volunteers, coaches, club officials and families — the backbone of our sport. Your tireless dedication at grassroots level ensures that rugby thrives in every community, and that the next generation has the opportunity to learn, play and flourish.

To our passionate supporters: thank you. Whether cheering in stadiums, joining in at clubhouses, or following every match with pride, your enthusiasm and loyalty define the heart of Irish Rugby.

On behalf of the IRFU, I wish you all a very Happy Christmas and a healthy, peaceful and successful New Year.

Warmest wishes,

John O’Driscoll

President, Irish Rugby Football Union