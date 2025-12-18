Leinster ‘A’ Team Announced For Rematch With Munster ‘A’

The Leinster ‘A’ team to take on their Munster counterparts at Rockwell College on Friday (kick-off 1.30pm – live on Access Munster ) contains 11 senior-capped players, including hooker and captain John McKee .

This is the second round of the IRFU Men’s ‘A’ Interprovincial Championship, and both teams are searching for their first win after a dramatic draw between the provinces at Ollie Campbell Park in October.

Compared to the Leinster ‘A’ selection from that day, head coach Simon Broughton has made seven changes with a couple of them enforced as both Charlie Tector and Josh Kenny are starting for the senior side against Ulster tomorrow.

McKee, who has made 39 senior provincial appearances, will lead the defending champions, combining in the front row with Alex Usanov and Niall Smyth who were both involved in Clontarf’s Energia Bateman Cup final win over Ballynahinch last Saturday.

Another of the ‘Tarf contingent, Alan Spicer, will pack down alongside Billy Corrigan at lock, and Josh Ericson and the fit-again Liam Molony feature in the back row, alongside Diarmuid Mangan who moves to number 8.

Caspar Gabriel and former Ireland Under-20 international Oliver Coffey resume their half-back partnership, and outside them will be Ciarán Mangan, the 20-year-old brother of Diarmuid, and Hugh Cooney as the visitors’ centre pairing.

Andrew Osborne is joined in the back-three by Academy flyer Páidí Farrell and Charlie Molony, who is in his second year with the Ireland Under-20 squad. He played recently against South Africa, as did Rian Handley and Dylan McNeice who are both on the Leinster ‘A’ bench.

Broughton’s replacements for the trip to Tipperary – there is a 10-man bench as a squad of 25 players can be selected in the ‘A’ Interpros – include a mix of senior and Academy players, and some from the pre-Academy.

Conor O’Tighearnaigh, Jerry Cahir, and Andrew Sparrow bring URC experience to the table, while young backs Paddy Clancy (pictured above), Ethan Black, and Harry Waters have earned call-ups due to their consistent Energia All-Ireland League performances.

UCD out-half Clancy is one of the leading scorers in Division 1A, having racked up 60 points across the first half of the season. Black and Waters have both been amongst the tries for their respective clubs, Old Wesley and Blackrock College. Waters will also be part of the upcoming Ireland U-19 camp.

LEINSTER ‘A’ (v Munster ‘A’): Charlie Molony; Páidí Farrell, Hugh Cooney, Ciarán Mangan, Andrew Osborne; Caspar Gabriel, Oliver Coffey; Alex Usanov, John McKee (capt), Niall Smyth, Alan Spicer, Billy Corrigan, Josh Ericson, Liam Molony, Diarmuid Mangan.

Replacements: Rian Handley, Jerry Cahir, Andrew Sparrow, Mahon Ronan, Conor O’Tighearnaigh, Dylan McNeice, Tadhg Brophy, Paddy Clancy, Ethan Black, Harry Waters.