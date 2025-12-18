Give The Gift Of Guinness Women’s Six Nations Tickets This Christmas

Tickets for all three of Ireland’s home matches in the 2026 Guinness Women’s Six Nations are now on sale and would make the perfect gift for the rugby supporter in your life this Christmas.

Following on from the huge support the ‘Green Wave’ received at this year’s Women’s Rugby World Cup, 2026 promises to be an even bigger year for Scott Bemand’s side.

Ireland open their Championship campaign against England at Allianz Stadium before a landmark first home fixture when they take on Italy at Connacht Rugby’s newly-renovated Dexcom Stadium on Saturday, April 18 (kick-off 5.40pm).

It will be a milestone occasion for Irish Rugby as Galway stages a Guinness Women’s Six Nations match for the first time.

Bemand’s charges then travel to France in round 3 on Saturday, April 25 (kick-off 8.10pm Irish time), before concluding the Championship with back-to-back home games in Belfast and Dublin.

Ulster’s Affidea Stadium has staged a number of Women’s internationals in recent years, and Wales will be the visitors to Belfast in round 4 on Saturday, May 9 (kick-off 6.30pm). Scotland come to the Aviva Stadium on the final weekend on Sunday, May 17 (kick-off 2.30pm).

The round 5 encounter will be the first ever standalone Women’s international at the home of Irish Rugby, and ticket sales are already surging for what promises to be a memorable day.

Tickets for all three home matches are now on sale via the links below.

2026 GUINNESS WOMEN’S SIX NATIONS FIXTURES: