Energia All-Ireland Men’s Junior Cup: Semi-Final Results Round-Up
Seapoint, the 2007 champions, and Dromore, who were runners-up in 2020, will contest an eagerly-anticipated Energia All-Ireland Men’s Junior Cup final, which is scheduled to take place on Saturday, January 24.
ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND MEN’S JUNIOR CUP SEMI-FINALS:
Saturday, December 13 –
Seapoint RFC 32 Athy RFC 19
St. Michael’s College 4G Pitch
Scorers Seapoint RFC:
Tries: Oisin McKenna, Matthew Jungmann 2, Hugh Bourke, Donal McMahon.
Conversions: Cormac Hurley 2.
Penalties: Cormac Hurley.
Scorers Athy RFC:
Tries: Cathal Fennessy, Jack Henry, Sean Donohoe.
Conversions: Josh Miller 2.
HT: Seapoint RFC 17 Athy RFC 0
Seapoint RFC: Cormac Hurley, Oisin McKenna, Gareth Hughes, Matt McKenna, Matthew Jungmann, Conor Byrne, Sam O’Donovan, Gordon Britchfield, Hugh Bourke, Conor Eivers, Hugh Ross, Thomas Chadwick, Dave Murphy, Donal McMahon (capt), Dan O’Donovan.
Replacements: Sean Finn, Dylan Kirara, Callum Kavanagh, Rory Balmaine, Dave O’Reilly, James Brindley, James Newman.
Athy RFC: Culann Carbery, Cathal Fennessy, Aidan Henry, Tom Sheedy, Hayden Casey-Gray, Craig Miller, Eoin Farrell, Karol Donohoe, Matthew Henry, Conan Dunne, Kevin Downey, Jimmy O’Mara, Shane Horgan, Jack Henry, Patrick Julian.
Replacements: Chris Larn, Sean Donohoe, Ruairí Scully, Lochlann Kelliher, Jason O’Toole, John Sheedy, Josh Miller, Daniel Henry.
Creggs 21 Dromore 32
Creggs RFC
Scorers Creggs:
Tries: Mark Purcell 2, Eoghan Coyle.
Conversions: Mark Purcell 3.
Scorers Dromore:
Tries: Dean Dillon, Samuel Dillon, Harvey Patterson, Harry Long 2.
Conversions: Jonny Hunter 2.
Penalties: Jonny Hunter.
HT: Creggs 0 Dromore 12
Creggs: Shane Dowd, Mike Dunne, Mark Purcell, Eoghan Coyle, Dean O’Reilly, Ronan Dowd, Cormac Dolan, Tom Farrell, Kolo Jr Kiripati, Eoghan Cahill, Aodan Kelly, Eoin Kelly, Lee Kilcoyne, James Brandon (capt), Brian Diffley.
Replacements: Ethan Glennon, Paddy Fitzgerald, Ronan Cahill, Cathal Feely, Chris Duignan.
Dromore: Jack Dillon, Aaron Stewart, Ethan Patterson, Dean Dillon, Samuel Dillon, Jonny Hunter, Harvey Patterson, Callum Bradley, Harry Long, Matthew Millar, Matthew McMaster, Matthew Thompson, Richard Dickson, Ryan Hughes (capt), Gary Dillon.
Replacements: Rory Stewart, Mark Hylands, James Rutledge, Andrew Black, Ryan Hanna, Blair McDonald, Adam Keating.
