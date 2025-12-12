EnergiaAIL Men’s Divisions 1A & 1B: Round 9 Previews

There will be plenty of festive cheer around the grounds in Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1A , as St. Mary’s College aim to end the calendar year at the top of the tree, and Clontarf and Ballynahinch battle it out for Bateman Cup honours (kick-off 4pm – live on irishrugby+ ).

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 1A – ROUND 9:

Saturday, December 13

Kick-off 2.30pm unless stated –

OLD BELVEDERE (8th) v TERENURE COLLEGE (4th), Ollie Campbell Park

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Old Belvedere: WWLLLLWL; Terenure College: WLWWWWLL

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Old Belvedere: Points: David Wilkinson 54; Tries: Ryan McMahon 3; Terenure College: Points: Caspar Gabriel 35; Tries: Dan Martin 6

Preview: Two teams with points to prove after both losing in the last round. Terenure College went from the high of overcoming leaders St. Mary’s College to suffering successive defeats. Old Belvedere were not far off beating Cork Constitution last week, so this should be a fierce contest.

Jayden Beckett’s injury-enforced absence from the Old Belvedere back-line tomorrow is covered by Andre Ryan, who joins Justin Leonard in midfield. Tom Mulcair has been added to a back row that again includes recent Leinster debutant Josh Ericson. Paddy Dowling shifts to the second row.

For their first All-Ireland League trip to Ollie Campbell Park since October 2016, the Terenure team shows five personnel changes. There is no Caspar Gabriel, but Leinster’s John McKee and Josh Kenny both start. Connacht’s John Devine returns in the centre, along with Craig Adams, Griffin Culver, Luke Rigney, and Ben Blaney.

Recent League Meetings – Friday, October 7, 2016: Old Belvedere 18 Terenure College 15, Anglesea Road; Saturday, March 11, 2017: Terenure College 24 Old Belvedere 20, Lakelands Park

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Terenure College to win

ST. MARY’S COLLEGE (1st) v LANSDOWNE (3rd), Templeville Road

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: St. Mary’s College: WWWWWLWW; Lansdowne: WLLWWWWL

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – St. Mary’s College: Points: Mick O’Gara 96; Tries: Aaron O’Sullivan 4; Lansdowne: Points: James Tarrant 46; Tries: Andy Marks, Bobby Sheehan 5 each

Preview: St. Mary’s College have the chance to put further distance between themselves and third-placed Lansdowne. A seven-point gap has opened up following Lansdowne’s surprise defeat to UCD, but Declan Fassbender’s men can look back to last January’s 26-5 triumph at Templeville Road for inspiration.

Mary’s head coach Mark McHugh, who coached Lansdowne to Bateman Cup glory in 2022, said: “Another game to go this week. Yeah, look, nothing is won in December or January, February. It is a marathon, not a sprint, as they say, and we have a long way to go and a lot of rugby to play.”

The versatile Bobby Sheehan moves from hooker to blinside flanker for Lansdowne, who have brought Jerry Cahir, Jack Treanor, Ross O’Neill, and Barry Fitzpatrick into their starting forwards. Ex-Connacht centre Tom Daly pairs up with captain Andy Marks in midfield, with Sean Galvin and James Kenny completing the changes.

Recent League Meetings – Friday, December 13, 2024: Lansdowne 26 St. Mary’s College 32, Aviva Stadium back pitch; Saturday, January 11, 2025: St. Mary’s College 5 Lansdowne 26, Templeville Road

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: St. Mary’s College to win

UCD (9th) v CORK CONSTITUTION (5th), UCD Bowl

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: UCD: LWLLLWLW; Cork Constitution: LWWLLLWW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – UCD: Points: Paddy Clancy 51; Tries: Daniel Hurley 6; Cork Constitution: Points: Dylan Hicks 32; Tries: Jack Kelleher 6

Preview: UCD will have Leinster duo Andrew Osborne and Ruben Moloney in their back-three against Cork Constitution, with the students eager to build on last week’s heroics against Lansdowne. Cork Con were made to dig deep by Old Belvedere, but a third win in a row here would see them finish this block on a high.

Osborne replaces former Cork Con flyer Daniel Hurley, UCD’s top try scorer this season with six, on the right wing. Lucas Maguire’s inclusion at hooker sees Tom O’Riordan revert to loosehead prop. Captain Dan Barron moves to the back row, with current Ireland Under-20 international Dylan McNeice restored to the engine room.

Cork Con’s lynchpin number 8 Jack Kelleher has joined Hurley on six tries, with Danny Sheahan (5) and Peter Hyland (4) close behind him, showing the strength of their pack. In additiona, hooker Sheahan has been credited with seven breakdown steals, just one behind Old Belvedere’s Hugo O’Malley.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, December 14, 2024: Cork Constitution 38 UCD 33, Temple Hill; Saturday, January 11, 2025: UCD 17 Cork Constitution 26, UCD Bowl

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Cork Constitution to win

YOUNG MUNSTER (7th) v NENAGH ORMOND (10th), Tom Clifford Park

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Young Munster: LLLLWLLW; Nenagh Ormond: LLLLLLLL

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Young Munster: Points: Hubert Gilvarry 45; Tries: Hubert Gilvarry 9; Nenagh Ormond: Points: Conor McMahon 36; Tries: Angus Blackmore 3

Preview: Putting together back-to-back wins has proven difficult for Young Munster. The last time they did so in the league was either side of last Christmas, against Limerick rivals Garryowen. If they can reach the levels they hit in Terenure last week, the Cookies should get the better of Nenagh Ormond.

One enforced change for Ger Slattery’s charges sees young tighthead prop Kieran Ryan replace Conor Bartley, who is set to make his Investec Champions Cup debut for Munster. Jake O’Riordan, Oran O’Reilly, and Leo Langbridge come in as starters too, while Hubert Gilvarry will chase his 10th try of the campaign from the right wing.

Bottom side Nenagh will field a much-changed back-line with Sam Cusack, Davey Gleeson, Conor McMahon, and Conor O’Shaughnessy all starting. Charlie O’Doherty reverts to out-half, and the pack is unchanged apart from Willie Coffey, a Division 2A Player of the Year as a centre, packing down at number 8.

Recent League Meetings – N/A

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Young Munster to win

CLONTARF (2nd) v BALLYNAHINCH (6th), Castle Avenue (live on irishrugby+)

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Clontarf: LWWWWWWW; Ballynahinch: WLWWLWLL

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Clontarf: Points: Conor Kelly 62; Tries: Dylan Donnellan 7; Ballynahinch: Points: Conor Rankin 31; Tries: Ethan Graham 6

Preview: An early Christmas cracker for supporters to enjoy at the Bullring, as Clontarf and Ballynahinch go head-to-head in a league fixture that doubles up as this season’s Energia Bateman Cup final. Neither club has won the prestigious national trophy before, so an exciting 80 minutes awaits.

Leinster’s Alex Soroka will start at blindside flanker for hosts Clontarf, with his older brother, prop Ivan, on the bench. Jordan Coghlan and Aaron Coleman complete a powerful back row, while former Ireland Sevens international Hugo Lennox’s selection at full-back undoubtedly catches the eye. Alex O’Grady and Tadhg Bird pair up in a new centre combination.

Ballynahinch have been given a significant boost with former captain Bradley Luney making a quicker-than-expected return from a knee injury. He will join Zack McCall and Reuben Crothers in another high-quality back row unit. Ulster Academy prop Tom McAllister comes in at tighthead, and there are starts for Chris Gibson and Adam Bennett in the backs.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, December 7, 2024: Ballynahinch 12 Clontarf 32, Ballymacarn Park; Saturday, January 18, 2025: Clontarf 45 Ballynahinch 16, Castle Avenue

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Clontarf to win

There are Dublin and Munster derbies in Division 1B this weekend, as well as a Colours clash between Queen’s University and Dubllin University. The meeting of Ulster rivals City of Armagh and Instonians has been postponed following the tragic passing of Armagh senior player Adam Hegarty.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 1B – ROUND 9:

Saturday, December 13

Kick-off 2.30pm unless stated –

HIGHFIELD (5th) v GARRYOWEN (6th), Woodleigh Park, 2pm

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Highfield: WWLLWLLW; Garryowen: WDWLLWLL

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Highfield: Points: Shane O’Riordan 48; Tries: Nicky Green, Noah Patterson 3 each; Garryowen: Points: Lachlan Stewart 32; Tries: Alex Wood 5

Preview: Having accounted for Dublin University, Highfield face into a second successive home game with renewed confidence. Out-half Shane O’Riordan has stood out, scoring 28 points in the last three rounds. Garryowen head to Cork searching for their first win in three outings.

Dave O’Sullivan and Aidan Keane have been promoted from the bench by Highfield player-coach James Cronin, who is set have an impact role as a replacement. The Corkmen will play Garryowen three times between this weekend and mid-February, as they have also been drawn together in the last-four of the Bank of Ireland Munster Senior Challenge Cup.

Munster’s Diarmuid Kilgallen will make his first appearance for Garryowen since October 2024, forming a new centre partnership with JJ O’Neill. Head coach Mike Sherry has made four changes to the back-line and four more in the forwards, including starts for Dutch front rowers Thymo Peters and Lars Linnenbank.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, October 7, 2023: Highfield 20 Garryowen 10, Woodleigh Park; Saturday, April 6, 2024: Garryowen 31 Highfield 10, Dooradoyle

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Highfield to win

BLACKROCK COLLEGE (8th) v OLD WESLEY (1st), Stradbrook

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Blackrock College: LLWWWLLL; Old Wesley: WWWLWWWW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Blackrock College: Points: Tim Corkery 52; Tries: Ciarán Mangan 4; Old Wesley: Points: Tom Larke 99; Tries: Kieran O’Shea 6

Preview: A three-match losing run has Blackrock College lying just three points above the bottom two. So a winning finish to this pre-Christmas block would be huge for James Blaney’s side. They did beat Old Wesley at home last April (40-28), but the Donnybrook-based outfit are in flying form at present.

The Blackrock starting XV shows five personnel changes to the team that went down 42-18 at Instonians. Jack Ringrose, younger brother of Garry, joins Tim Corkery at half-back, Matthew MacCarthy slots in on the left wing, and there are starts up front for Andrew Savage, at hooker, and Dave Fortune and Inigo Cruise O’Brien in the back row.

Old Wesley continue to pick a mostly settled line-up, which has obviously contributed to their success. Winger Jules Fenelon and prop Adam Watchorn are their only two changes, while legendary playmaker Ian Cassidy is a bench option again, fresh from becoming only the second Old Wesley player of the modern era to make 150 All-Ireland League appearances.

Recent League Meetings – Friday, September 20, 2024: Old Wesley 29 Blackrock College 13, Energia Park; Saturday, April 5, 2025: Blackrock College 40 Old Wesley 28, Stradbrook

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Old Wesley to win

NAAS (7th) v UCC (9th), Forenaughts

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Naas: LLLWLWLW; UCC: LLLLLWWL

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Naas: Points: Paddy Taylor 70; Tries: Paddy Taylor 6; UCC: Points: Charlie O’Shea 42; Tries: Ben O’Connor 4

Preview: Two places and four points separate these teams in the table, approaching the midpoint of the campaign. With Paddy Taylor (70 points) coming to the fore, Naas have beaten Blackrock and Garryowen of late, while UCC’s two victories to date have come against Queen’s University and Blackrock.

Cobras boss Johne Murphy makes just one change, backing the winning formula from their impressive 24-19 triumph at Dooradoyle. Tom Monaghan will feature on the left wing in a back-line marshalled by Kilcullen pair Taylor and Tadhg Brophy. Taylor was a try scorer when Naas beat UCC 34-30 in the corresponding fixture last season.

Ben O’Connor, who is UCC’s leading try scorer this term with four, misses the trip to Forenaughts as he has been drafted in to make just his third Investec Champions Cup appearance for Munster. Harry Murphy replaces him at full-back for the students, who also bring in Christopher Barrett and Kamil Nowak.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, October 26, 2024: Naas 34 UCC 30, Forenaughts; Saturday, February 15, 2025: UCC 29 Naas 24, the Mardyke

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Naas to win

QUEEN’S UNIVERSITY (10th) v DUBLIN UNIVERSITY (4th), Dub Lane

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Queen’s University: LDLLWLLL; Dublin University: WLWWWLWL

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Queen’s University: Points: Daniel Green, Henry Walker 25 each; Tries: Henry Walker 5; Dublin University: Points: Matty Lynch 66; Tries: Noah Byrne 8

Preview: In a week where the Queen’s University Rugby Academy scholars for 2025/26 were announced, the Belfast students have a must-win encounter with Dublin University to take them into the Christmas break. Queen’s are on the bottom rung, but have been competitive, particularly at home.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, October 19, 2024: Dublin University 24 Queen’s University 21, College Park; Saturday, March 1, 2025: Queen’s University 33 Dublin University 14, Dub Lane

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Dublin University to win

CITY OF ARMAGH (3rd) v INSTONIANS (2nd), Palace Grounds

– Match postponed due to the sudden death of City of Armagh senior player Adam Hegarty. Our thoughts and prayers are with Adam’s family and friends, and everyone at City of Armagh RFC. May he rest in peace

