Munster Confirm Contract Extension For Casey

Munster Rugby and the IRFU have confirmed a two-year contract extension for Craig Casey that will keep him at the province until at least 2028.

A 24-cap Ireland international, scrum half Casey has made 104 appearances for his home province since his debut against Connacht in 2019, scoring 22 tries.

He captained Ireland for the first time during the summer tour earlier this year, leading the national team to victories over Georgia and Portugal.

Casey has scored two tries in three appearances for Clayton McMillan’s men so far this season, and captained Munster for the first time against the Scarlets in their BKT United Rugby Championship opener.

The 26-year-old Shannon clubman and former Ardscoil Rís pupil was Munster’s Academy Player of the Year in 2019 and was also vice-captain for the Grand Slam-winning Ireland Under-20s that year.

He won Munster’s Young Player of the Year award in 2021 after featuring in 19 of their 25 matches, and earned his first Ireland cap against Italy in that season’s Guinness Men’s Six Nations.

A superb 2022/23 season saw Casey win the URC title with Munster and the Grand Slam with Ireland, making 18 appearances for Munster across the campaign.

He featured in his first Rugby World Cup tournament in 2023, and helped Ireland to retain the Six Nations title in 2024.

Casey was a try scorer in the Investec Champions Cup round of 16 win away to La Rochelle last season, and made his 100th appearance in the victory over Benetton at Virgin Media Park last May.