Community Sports Facilities Fund – Clubs Encouraged to Begin Planning

As we look ahead to the new year, it’s time for clubs and sporting organisations to prepare for the reopening of the Community Sports Facilities Fund (CSFF), previously known as the Capital Sports Grants programme. With a new round of applications expected shortly after Christmas, now is a crucial moment for stakeholders to position themselves for success.

The CSFF provides financial support for the development or refurbishment of sports facilities and the provision of essential sports equipment. The fund plays an important role in strengthening community sport infrastructure across the country, especially for groups and areas most in need.

Its key objectives include developing high-quality, accessible, safe, well-designed and sustainable facilities, prioritising disadvantaged areas and underrepresented groups such as people with disabilities, increasing female participation in sport, and encouraging the sharing of sports facilities to maximise community benefit. These priorities were highlighted during an insightful webinar hosted by 2into3, which offered valuable guidance to help clubs prepare effectively for the upcoming application window.

Irish Rugby will also host a dedicated webinar in January to support the rugby community and address rugby specific questions.

Before starting the application process, stakeholders should consider several important questions: What is the purpose of the project? Who will it benefit? What will the impact be, particularly for the local or regional community? Will the facility or equipment have multi-functional use? What is the total project cost? How much CSFF support will be required? What does the expected project timeline look like from start to completion?

Clubs are encouraged to avoid creating projects solely to target funding. Instead, the CSFF should be used to support well-planned development initiatives that genuinely meet community and club needs.

Director of Rugby Development, Colin McEntee, highlighted the value of the fund, noting that, “this is a wonderful opportunity for our clubs to continue supporting their community by ensuring they have the best facilities possible. All our stakeholders should be examining their development plans and seeing whether the possible fund is right for them.”

Irish Rugby will host a webinar during the week of January 12th, to provide further guidance and answer rugby specific queries. In the meantime, stakeholders are encouraged to begin the planning process using the insights shared in the recent 2into3 session.

For more information on funding supports, click here.