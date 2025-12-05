EnergiaAIL Women’s Division: Round 8 Previews

Former leaders Galwegians face top four opposition for the third round running, as Blackrock College pay them a visit out west. Elsewhere in the Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division , it is top versus bottom when UL Bohemian host Tullow.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE WOMEN’S DIVISION – ROUND 8:

Saturday, December 6

Kick-off 5pm unless stated –

ENNIS (6th) v RAILWAY UNION (5th), Drumbiggle Road, 1.30pm

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Ennis: WWLLLWL; Railway Union: LLLWWWW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Ennis: Points: Aoibhín Donnelly, Caoilfhionn Conway Morrissey 20 each; Tries: Aoibhín Donnelly, Caoilfhionn Conway Morrissey 4 each; Railway Union: Points: Claire Boles, Heidi Lyons 45 each; Tries: Claire Boles, Heidi Lyons 9 each

Preview: One of the day’s earlier kick-offs sees Railway Union make their first ever trip to Drumbiggle Road. Ennis were left frustrated by last week’s defeat to Blackrock College, their best moments coming late on when Caoilfhionn Conway Morrissey and captain Micaela Glynn both scored.

Emma Keane, Caoilinn Cahill, and Amy Flavin are the Clare side’s three changes for tomorrow, with Annie Lynch switching to the hooker role. Railway Union are very much in a rich vein of form, their swarming attack overwhelming Cooke with teenager Heidi Lyons scoring four tries.

Chloé Ponthus, Ava Usanova, and Laura Sheehan make up a freshened-up back-three for the Dubliners, who reintroduce Evelyn Donnelly and Keelin Brady up front. Poppy Garvey moves to the number 8 in the absence of Claire Boles, and Ireland prop Siobhán McCarthy is a notable addition to the bench.

Recent League Meetings – N/A

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Railway Union to win

UL BOHEMIAN (1st) v TULLOW (10th), UL 4G pitch, 1.45pm

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: UL Bohemian: WWWWWWW; Tullow: LLLLLLL

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – UL Bohemian: Points: Caitríona Finn 70; Tries: Alana McInerney 11; Tullow: Points: Chloe Farrell 15; Tries: Chloe Farrell 2

Preview: Table toppers UL Bohemian have win number eight as their target this week, and are heavy favourites to achieve it at home to a winless Tullow outfit. Aoife Corey returns from Ireland Sevens duty in Dubai to start at full-back, in a Bohs starting XV that has six changes.

Éabha Nic Dhonnacha, who moves to out-half, and Abbie Salter-Townshend are the only backs retained. Connacht’s Clara Barrett makes her seasonal debut in the centre, and Emma Dunican comes in at hooker. UL won 109-12 and 55-0 when they played Tullow during the 2024/25 campaign.

Tullow will field a new-look centre partnership in Limerick, made up of Destiny Moses and regular back rower Alex O’Brien. Joanna Mahon, Jess Nolan, Courtney Kelly, and Siobhán Kennedy are all promoted from the bench, and Katie Ann O’Neill is redeployed to the number 8 position.

Recent League Meetings – Tuesday, December 17, 2024: UL Bohemian 109 Tullow 12, UL 4G pitch; Saturday, January 25, 2025: Tullow 0 UL Bohemian 55, Blackgates

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: UL Bohemian to win

GALWEGIANS (3rd) v BLACKROCK COLLEGE (2nd), Crowley Park, 2.30pm

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Galwegians: WWWWWLL; Blackrock College: LWWWWWW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Galwegians: Points: Niamh Murphy 40; Tries: Niamh Murphy 8; Blackrock College: Points: Maggie Boylan 50; Tries: Maggie Boylan 10

Preview: Galwegians will feel they owe Blackrock College one after a couple of disappointing defeats last season, going down 47-5 in Dublin and 49-0 in Glenina. They have dropped down to third place after a couple of defeats, and have reshuffled their line-up for tomorrow’s showdown with ‘Rock.

A rejigged ‘Wegians pack includes Dearbhla Canty and Hannah Coen, with Stacy Hanley reverting to hooker and Grace Browne Moran at number 8. Sophie Cullen and Dolores Hughes join forces in the centre, as top try scorer Niamh Murphy is ruled out. Emily Foley makes the move to ful-back.

As they chase their seventh successive victory, Blackrock head coach Niall Neville brings the experienced Lauren Farrell McCabe back in at scrum half. American hooker Sam Brackett, Nikki Gibson, and Carrie O’Keeffe are the three changes up front, and Leinster’s Aoife Moore is set for an impact role off the bench.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, November 23, 2024: Blackrock College 47 Galwegians 5, Energia Park; Saturday, January 25, 2025: Galwegians 0 Blackrock College 49, Crowley Park

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Blackrock College to win

BALLINCOLLIG (7th) v WICKLOW (8th), Virgin Media Park, 4pm

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Ballincollig: LLWLLLW; Wicklow: WLWLLWL

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Ballincollig: Points: Emma Connolly 24; Tries: Aoife Madigan, Eve Prendergast, Grace Kingston, Brighid Twohig 3 each; Wicklow: Points: Beth Roberts 27; Tries: Vicky Elmes Kinlan 5

Preview: A change of venue for Ballincollig as they welcome Wicklow to Virgin Media Park, the home of Munster Rugby in Cork, instead. Santiago Gonzalez’s charges are buoyed by last week’s 31-10 triumph at Tullow, however two-try centre Brighid Twohig is not part of their squad for tomorrow.

New Zealander Awatare McLean-Wanoa will provide go-forward ball in ‘Collig’s midfield, linking up with Alison Kelly. Captain Aoife Madigan returns at number 8, having missed two of their last four games. Caoilinn Healy comes into the back row too, while Orlaith Morrissy starts at loosehead prop this time around.

Wicklow travel to Cork and Tullow in their final two outings of 2025. With valuable league points on offer, Beth Roberts’ return at out-half sees Robyn Johnston revert to the inside centre berth. Jason Moreton has also handed starts to Sophie Murphy – her first one at this level – and Laura Newsome.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, December 7, 2024: Wicklow 49 Ballincollig 5, Ashtown Lane; Saturday, January 18, 2025: Ballincollig 26 Wicklow 44, Tanner Park

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Wicklow to win

OLD BELVEDERE (4th) v COOKE (9th), Ollie Campbell Park

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Old Belvedere: WLLWWWW; Cooke: LWLLLLL

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Old Belvedere: Points: Robyn O’Connor 40; Tries: Robyn O’Connor 8; Cooke: Points: Shola Iluyemi, Ilse van Staden, Amanda Morton 10 each; Tries: Shola Iluyemi, Ilse van Staden 2 each

Preview: Four players are promoted from the Old Belvedere bench for their eighth round encounter with Cooke. Rugby league international Grace Tutty and forwards Laura Sampson, Orlaith McAuliffe, and Áine Rutley all start, the latter pair joining captain Lesley Ring in the back row.

Ireland Under-20 talent Ellie O’Sullivan Sexton is back from injury, taking the reins at out-half with Hazel Simmons moving to full-back. O’Sullivan Sexton kicked five conversions when Belvedere beat Cooke by 50 points in Belfast last year, and they followed up with a 56-3 success in February.

Second-from-bottom Cooke are in the midst of a difficult run of fixtures, with their defence ruthlessly exposed by Railway last Saturday. A scoring average of just 7.14 points is really hurting them. Captain Megan Simpson and their other experienced players will aim to lead by example against ‘Belvo.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, November 16, 2024: Cooke 0 Old Belvedere 50, Shaw’s Bridge; Saturday, February 8, 2025: Old Belvedere 56 Cooke 3, Ollie Campbell Park

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Old Belvedere to win

