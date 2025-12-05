EnergiaAIL Men’s Divisions 1A & 1B: Round 8 Previews

The Energia All-Ireland League’s penultimate round before the Christmas break kicks off tonight with Lansdowne entertaining UCD, while Saturday’s schedule includes a tough test for Division 1A leaders St. Mary’s College, away to Ballynahinch.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 1A – ROUND 8:

Saturday, December 6

Kick-off 2.30pm unless stated –

LANSDOWNE (4th) v UCD (9th), Aviva Stadium back pitch, tonight, 7.30pm

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Lansdowne: WLLWWWW; UCD: LWLLLWL

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Lansdowne: Points: Charlie Tector, James Tarrant 33 each; Tries: Andy Marks 5; UCD: Points: Paddy Clancy 38; Tries: Duinn Maguire, Daniel Hurley 4 each

Preview: Leinster Academy back rower Liam Molony will start at openside flanker for Lansdowne in their Friday Night Lights clash with UCD. The 22-year-old is back from injury as the only personnel change to the team that won 18-10 against Ballynahinch. Matt Healy shifts to the second row.

Declan Fassbender’s charges are chasing their fifth straight win, and are the current holders of the Sutherland Cup, which is contested whenever these two sides meet. UCD lost both home and away by similar margins last season (25-10 and 25-7), with Tom Murtagh touching down in both games.

Two of Molony’s provincial Academy colleagues, Ruben Moloney and Conor O’Tighearnaigh, will start for UCD, with the former coming in at full-back as one of five changes. Thomas Quinn swaps in for Andrew O’Mahony at scrum half, and Max Doyle, Conor Tonge, and Paul Gerard have been added to the pack.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, September 28, 2024: Lansdowne 25 UCD 10, Aviva Stadium back pitch; Saturday, March 29, 2025: UCD 7 Lansdowne 25, UCD Bowl

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Lansdowne to win

BALLYNAHINCH (5th) v ST. MARY’S COLLEGE (1st), Ballymacarn Park

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Ballynahinch: WLWWLWL; St. Mary’s College: WWWWWLW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Ballynahinch: Points: Conor Rankin 31; Tries: Ethan Graham 6; St. Mary’s College: Points: Mick O’Gara 92; Tries: Aaron O’Sullivan 4

Preview: Having lost two of their last three league matches, Ballynahinch are targeting a big performance against the current table toppers, especially with the Energia Bateman Cup final to come next week. The injury-enforced loss of their top try scorer, Ethan Graham, has been a setback.

The ‘Hinch pack is boosted by the inclusion of Bradley Luney, Zack McCall, and Reuben Crothers, the young Ulster back rower who retired from professional rugby in the summer. James Humphreys is joined at half-back by Ruairi Meharg, and Paul Kerr combines with Matthew Booth in the centre.

St. Mary’s College went close to winning at Ballymacarn Park last season, their second-half comeback falling short at 36-33. Mark McHugh’s men have started the 2025/26 campaign with six wins out of seven, and have ace goal-kicker Mick O’Gara (92 points) closing in on a century of points.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, October 5, 2024: Ballynahinch 36 St. Mary’s College 33, Ballymacarn Park; Saturday, March 22, 2025: St. Mary’s College 34 Ballynahinch 21, Templeville Road

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: St. Mary’s College to win

CORK CONSTITUTION (6th) v OLD BELVEDERE (7th), Temple Hill

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Cork Constitution: LWWLLLW; Old Belvedere: WWLLLLW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Cork Constitution: Points: Dylan Hicks, Aidan Moynihan 26 each; Tries: Jack Kelleher 5; Old Belvedere: Points: David Wilkinson 49; Tries: Ryan McMahon 3

Preview: Cork Constitution have Dublin opposition in the last two rounds of the calendar year, as they bid to break back into the top four. This will be their first time hosting Old Belvedere in a league fixture since March 2017, back when a Niall Kenneally-led side came from behind to win 16-10.

Jonny Holland’s current troops got back on track when winning 29-26 away to Young Munster. There are starts tomorrow for Darragh French, at full-back, and the Munster Academy quartet of Dylan Hicks, Michael Foy, Danny Sheahan, and Eoghan Smyth, who scored two tries against the Cookies.

Fresh from winning the inaugural Evan Hill Cup against UCD, Old Belvedere are seeking a strong performance on the road against last season’s beaten finalists. New Leinster cap Josh Ericson will don the number 8 jersey for ‘Belvo, with former Dublin University winger James Dillon handed his first start.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, October 29, 2016: Old Belvedere 14 Cork Constitution 20, Anglesea Road; Saturday, March 4, 2017: Cork Constitution 16 Old Belvedere 10, Temple Hill

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Cork Constitution to win

NENAGH ORMOND (10th) v CLONTARF (2nd), New Ormond Park

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Nenagh Ormond: LLLLLLL; Clontarf: LWWWWWW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Nenagh Ormond: Points: Conor McMahon 36; Tries: Angus Blackmore 3; Clontarf: Points: Conor Kelly 56; Tries: Dylan Donnellan 7

Preview: Despite this being their first ever Energia All-Ireland League meeting, these teams know each quite well from last month’s Bateman Cup semi-final. Clontarf make the return trip to Lisatunny hoping for a repeat result, although the 34-29 scoreline was a little close for comfort by the finish.

Nenagh Ormond rightly took encouragement from that five-try display, and always present a stiff challenge at home. Munster’s Sean O’Brien, a try-scoring debutant against St. Mary’s, moves to midfield to partner Angus Blackmore. Matthew Burke, Mikey Doran, and John Brislane are among the changes up front.

A week out from their Bateman Cup decider against Ballynahinch, second-placed Clontarf have Connacht’s David Hawkshaw making his return from injury at inside centre. He teams up with Leinster’s Hugh Cooney, while Alex Usanov, Niall Smyth, and Alan Spicer are part of a powerful tight five.

Recent League Meetings – N/A

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Clontarf to win

TERENURE COLLEGE (3rd) v YOUNG MUNSTER (8th), Lakelands Park

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Terenure College: WLWWWWL; Young Munster: LLLLWLL

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Terenure College: Points: Dan Martin 30; Tries: Dan Martin 6; Young Munster: Points: Hubert Gilvarry 40; Tries: Hubert Gilvarry 8

Preview: Young Munster had Terenure College’s number last season, winning 34-30 at home and 20-12 in the penultimate round at Lakelands Park. But on current form, and with Terenure’s starting XV packing a provincial punch, they look poised to gain some revenge on the Cookies.

The Leinster trio of Caspar Gabriel, John McKee, and Josh Kenny, who scored two tries against the Dragons last week, will all start for Carlos Spencer’s men, along with ex-Clontarf scrum half Will Reilly. ‘Nure are aiming to bounce back from their 29-24 loss to reigning champions ‘Tarf.

Young Munster are in a similar boat, having come out on the wrong side of a tight result against Cork Con. Munster’s Evan O’Connell, Conor Bartley, and Luke Murphy will pack down as starters, while Fionn Gibbons has been added to a back-line that features Hubert Gilvarry, the division’s top try scorer with eight tries.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, September 28, 2024: Young Munster 34 Terenure College 30, Tom Clifford Park; Saturday, March 29, 2025: Terenure College 12 Young Munster 20, Lakelands Park

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Terenure College to win

