Irvine To Make European Debut As Starter For Ulster

Development lock Charlie Irvine will step up for his EPCR Challenge Cup debut, coming into Ulster’s starting XV for their opening European fixture against Racing 92 on Friday night.

Limited tickets are still available for the 8pm kick-off, with the Ulstermen looking to continue their strong start to the season at Affidea Stadium. Click here to buy your ticket(s).

With captain Iain Henderson, Cormac Izuchukwu, and Matthew Dalton all nursing injuries, the 22-year-old Irvine will partner Harry Sheridan in a youthful second row pairing.

Irvine played the majority of last week’s BKT United Rugby Championship win over Benetton after Dalton came off with a knee injury. It will be his second senior start for the province, over a year on from his debut against the Vodacom Bulls in Pretoria.

Ulster head coach Richie Murphy has made four changes to the team that won 47-13 against Benetton. Flanker Nick Timoney continues as captain in the absence of Henderson, who suffered a back spasm before last Friday’s game.

Rob Herring has recovered from an ankle injury to start at hooker, flanked by Sam Crean and Tom O’Toole. The starting pack is completed by David McCann and Juarno Augustus, who has been showing impressive form from number 8.

Jude Postlethwaite, the player-of-the-match against Benetton, is part of an almost unchanged back-line. Zac Ward’s inclusion on the left wing is the only alteration.

Postlethwaite and James Hume team up again in the centre, while Jack Murphy and Nathan Doak continue their half-back partnership, eager to make an impact on the Challenge Cup stage.

Ward joins a potent-looking back-three that has Jacob Stockdale at full-back and Robert Baloucoune, the scorer of seven tries in his last three outings for both Ulster and Ireland ‘A’, out on the right.

Australian international Angus Bell, a recent arrival in Belfast, is poised to make his Ulster debut as part of a five-three split on the bench. Tom Stewart, Scott Wilson, Joe Hopes, and Bryn Ward are the other forward options.

Conor McKee, Jake Flannery, and Stewart Moore are the replacement backs as the province prepare to play Racing for the first time since a 31-15 pool win in the 2023/24 Investec Champions Cup, during which Timoney scored two tries.

Mark Sexton, Ulster’s backs coach, commented: “Racing have got some absolute stars and they’re defending well, they’re attacking really well. So we know it is going to be a big challenge on Friday.

“The Top 14 swings drastically on home versus away. I think Racing have won all their home games, five and six – six away, five at home – and they’ve looked really good when they field their best team.

“Every time you watch the opposition, you can see parts of their game which you can definitely go after. You can certainly highlight it to our lads to give us confidence and belief going into the weekend.”

He added: “It’s such a good opportunity for Charlie Irvine and Joe Hopes. They’re two of the most promising locks in the country.

“Although, you know, we’re missing Hendy and Izzy – obviously you take them out of any team in the world, and you get hurt – but the two young lads are excellent, excellent players, so it is brilliant that they’re getting an opportunity now.”

ULSTER (v Racing 92): Jacob Stockdale; Robert Baloucoune, James Hume, Jude Postlethwaite, Zac Ward; Jack Murphy, Nathan Doak; Sam Crean, Rob Herring, Tom O’Toole, Harry Sheridan, Charlie Irvine, David McCann, Nick Timoney (capt), Juarno Augustus.

Replacements: Tom Stewart, Angus Bell, Scott Wilson, Joe Hopes, Bryn Ward, Conor McKee, Jake Flannery, Stewart Moore.