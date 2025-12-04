Ireland Club XV Fixture Against Scotland To Return In February

The Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) and Scottish Rugby have confirmed that the Club international fixture will return in Dublin on Friday, February 13, 2026, and will be live streamed on Irish Rugby’s streaming platform, irishrugby+.

The Club international match was first introduced in 2006, and the inaugural game was played against the Scotland Club XV.

The team brings together the very best of the players from the Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Divisions, and matches them with their international counterparts. The depth of talent within the domestic club scene provides a valuable platform for players to gain international experience and represent their clubs at a higher level.

The Ireland Club XV have also played against England Counties, France Fédérale, and Portugal ‘A’, whom they defeated 50-0 with a dominant display in Lisbon last March.

Ireland and Scotland will once again contest the Dalriada Cup which was first introduced in 2011 to mark the historic ties between the two nations.

Ireland are the current holders having won the last meeting of the two teams in 2020, following a home-and-away series.

The Ireland v Scotland Club international fixture will return with a home match for the Irish side in Dublin on Friday, February 13, with an away fixture planned for the 2026/27 season.

Commenting on today’s announcement, IRFU Rugby Competitions Manager Kevin Beggs said:

We are pleased to confirm the return of the Club international fixture, against the Scottish Clubs. We value our collaboration with Scottish Rugby in reinstating this important event. “The Ireland Club XV offers the leading players from the Energia All-Ireland League an opportunity to represent their clubs, families, and the league, while demonstrating the high standards and quality of the competition. “We look forward to welcoming the Club XV back to Dublin this February.”