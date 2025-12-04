McCarthy Returns From Injury For Leinster’s Champions Cup Opener

Joe McCarthy is set to make his return from a foot injury, featuring in the second row for Leinster against Harlequins at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday (kick-off 5.30pm). Tickets are available to buy here .

It will be McCarthy’s first appearance since plantar fasciitis ended his involvement in last summer’s British & Irish Lions Test series against Australia. Captain Caelan Doris and Jack Conan will also make their seasonal debuts for Leinster.

Head coach Leo Cullen has selected Rieko Ioane on the bench for the Investec Champions Cup opener. New arrival Ioane has played 88 times for New Zealand, and is set to follow in the footsteps of fellow All Black Jordie Barrett in donning the blue jersey.

There is a Champions Cup bow for McCarthy’s younger brother, Paddy, at loosehead prop. The 22-year-old made his first four international appearances during Ireland’s November run.

He is one of ten Ireland squad members returning to Leinster’s starting XV following the conclusion of the Quilter Nations Series. Dan Sheehan and Thomas Clarkson complete the front row, with Joe McCarthy and RG Snyman packing down behind them.

Josh van der Flier is joined by the fit-again Doris and Conan in the back row, reuniting the loose forward trio from last April’s round of 16 clash with Harlequins which saw Leinster run out comprehensive 62-point winners.

Sam Prendergast and Jamison Gibson-Park pair up at half-back, as they did for Ireland against South Africa a fortnight ago. Garry Ringrose and Tommy O’Brien are also back on provincial duty.

Jimmy O’Brien, Jordan Larmour, and Ciarán Frawley, who combines with Ringrose in the centre, retain their starting places following last Friday’s 24-10 victory away to the Dragons in the BKT United Rugby Championship.

Along with debutant Ioane, returning Ireland front rowers Rónan Kelleher and Tadhg Furlong bolster the hosts’ bench. The matchday 23 also includes Luke McGrath, Harry Byrne, Jack Boyle, Diarmuid Mangan, and Max Deegan, who captained Cullen’s side in Newport last week.

Andrew Porter (arm), James Lowe (calf), and Robbie Henshaw (hamstring) were ruled out through injury this week, while Ryan Baird and Jamie Osborne are longer-term absentees following the respective leg and shoulder injuries they sustained in action for Ireland.

Speaking ahead of the visit of Harlequins to Dublin, hooker Sheehan said: “It’s great being back in. The start of another European campaign is something the group is really hungry about.

“There is a great buzz of all the lads getting back together because we didn’t have a lot of time before we went into camp with Ireland.

“There is a good vibe this morning. We have a few new faces as well with Rieko in. There were smiles on people’s faces today, looking forward to what is hopefully a big week ahead for Leinster.”

He added: “We put a massive emphasis on it (the Champions Cup). You can almost feel a bit of a change in the environment during European weeks.

“To be honest, the way we’ve approached the last couple of years has been perfect. We’ve gone really well in the group stages.

“There has been a good switch of mentality already. You can feel it building. People are hungry to get back in the Leinster jersey, to perform in what, hopefully, will be a busy Aviva.”

LEINSTER (v Harlequins): Jimmy O’Brien; Tommy O’Brien, Garry Ringrose, Ciarán Frawley, Jordan Larmour; Sam Prendergast, Jamison Gibson-Park; Paddy McCarthy, Dan Sheehan, Thomas Clarkson, RG Snyman, Joe McCarthy, Jack Conan, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris (capt).

Replacements: Rónan Kelleher, Jack Boyle, Tadhg Furlong, Diarmuid Mangan, Max Deegan, Luke McGrath, Harry Byrne, Rieko Ioane.