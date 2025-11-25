Ticket Presale Dates Announced For 2027 Rugby World Cup

Anticipation for the 2027 Men’s Rugby World Cup in Australia reaches new heights today with the announcement of the official ticket presale dates.

A week before the World Cup draw takes place in Sydney, rugby fans can mark their calendar as dates of the first ticket presale have now been confirmed.

Supporters will have an opportunity to secure seats for the biggest Men’s Rugby World Cup ever during an exclusive two-week presale window starting on February 18, 2026, with demand expected to be unprecedented.

RWC 2027 Presale Information

Fans must create a ticketing account before 12pm AEDT (GMT+11) on Tuesday, February 17, 2026 to be eligible to enter the presale

Presale begins Wednesday, February 18, 2026 at 12pm AEDT

Presale ends Wednesday, March 4 at 12pm AEDT

Tickets will be available on a first come, first serve basis

One official ticketing website: rugbyworldcup.com

More than 2.5 million tickets are available for Australia 2027, making it one of the biggest and most accessible tournaments in history.

Ticket prices for adults start from just AUD$40 for pool matches, and $65 to watch the Wallabies in their home tournament. More than one million tickets will be available for under $100, ensuring all budgets are catered for.

All 52 matches and multiple price categories will be available during this presale, including the prestigious opening fixture to be played in Perth on October 1, and the Rugby World Cup final in Sydney on November 13.

Fans are encouraged to register and create their RWC 2027 ticketing account early to ensure access to the presale and give themselves the best chance to secure tickets.

To avoid disappointment, fans and members of the global rugby family should only buy match tickets, travel packages, hospitality, and merchandise from official sources.

In conjunction with the presale announcement, a playful new campaign teaser has been unveiled to celebrate the passion, pride and unity that rugby inspires across nations.

The teaser, featuring Jonny Wilkinson and George Gregan, has dropped on socials today, drawing inspiration from the unforgettable 2003 World Cup final in Australia when Wilkinson’s ice-cold drop goal broke Australian hearts and fuelled one of the sport’s fiercest rivalries.

More than two decades later, the two rugby greats reunite to kick-start the journey to RWC 2027. The full campaign will be launched across broadcast, digital, and social channels on December 2.

Men’s RWC Australia 2027 Managing Director, Chris Stanley, said: “The 2027 Rugby World Cup promises to be the biggest and most electrifying tournament yet.

“The atmosphere, the rivalries, the national pride – this campaign captures that energy and invites fans everywhere to be a part of it. The exclusive presale period is your chance to be there when history is made.

“With unprecedented demand already experienced when Superfan Passes went on sale earlier this year, and one million tickets priced under AUD$100, we’re encouraging fans to register their interest early, so they don’t miss out.”

The 2027 Men’s Rugby World Cup draw will be broadcast live on Stan Sport, 9Gem, and 9Now in Australia, and streamed globally via RugbyPass TV and the World Rugby YouTube channel next Wednesday (December 3) from 8pm AEDT (9am Irish time).

The draw presenters will be World Rugby Chair and former Australian international Brett Robinson, All Blacks legend and two-time World Cup winner Dan Carter, former Wallabies captain and Australia’s most-capped player James Slipper, and Olympic gold medallist and former Australian Sevens star Alicia Lucas.

For more news and information, including how to access tickets in the presale and secure your tickets, visit rugbyworldcup.com/2027.