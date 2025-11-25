New Era For Leinster Rugby As RDS Is Renamed Laya Arena

Laya healthcare today announced a landmark naming rights partnership with the RDS and Leinster Rugby . This significant agreement officially renames the iconic RDS Arena to ‘Laya Arena’, ushering in a vibrant new era for Dublin city’s premier multi-purpose venue.

Following a €52 million redevelopment programme, primarily of the Anglesea Stand and Grandstand, Laya Arena now boasts a capacity in excess of 20,000.

This multi-purpose arena, in the heart of the city, is set to reopen as a premier destination for sport, music, and live entertainment. Kicking off an exciting new era, the Dublin Horse Show will return in August 2026 as Laya Arena’s first major event.

The announcement was celebrated today with a special event held within Laya Arena’s brand new dressing rooms, uniting a stellar line-up of figures who embody the venue’s rich legacy and exciting future – among them rugby stars Jonathan Sexton, Linda Djougang, and Garry Ringrose, award-winning showjumper Tom Wachman, and musician and former Ireland rugby international Barry Murphy.

Laya Arena has been reimagined to deliver fans into the heart of the action – where fans will feel every tackle, every beat, every unforgettable moment.

The new Anglesea Stand boasts sharper sightlines and smarter design, enhancing the viewing experience and bringing fans closer to the action. Crucially, accessibility and inclusion have been woven into the very fabric of the arena, ensuring a welcoming and seamless experience for everyone.

Reflecting the shared commitment of Laya healthcare, the RDS and Leinster Rugby to wellbeing and sustainability, the redeveloped stadium harnesses clean energy from a new solar energy generation system installed on the roof of the Anglesea Stand.

It conserves water through advanced management systems, and champions responsible waste segregation. This commitment ensures that live experiences are not only unforgettable but also contribute positively to our planet.

Following today’s announcement, Laya healthcare, now part of AXA, will be developing a suite of member benefits, from ticket giveaways to top sporting occasions, music, and wellbeing events, to exclusive access experiences fans will not find anywhere else.

Laya healthcare members will be able to unlock these exclusive benefits following Laya Arena’s opening next summer.

Through this major redevelopment, Laya healthcare, the RDS, and Leinster Rugby are reimagining Laya Arena’s role, opening doors for local communities and fans to get closer to the moments that bring people together.

This is about more than events – it is about belonging, inclusion, and ensuring the spirit of the RDS continues to thrive in a new era.

The commercial success generated by Laya Arena is an important component of the RDS’s overall revenue, directly contributing to the funding of the RDS Foundation, which delivers a host of programmes and bursaries across the island of Ireland.

D.O. O’Connor, Laya healthcare’s Managing Director, commented: “Today is a landmark moment for Laya healthcare, one of the biggest sponsorship investments in our 25-year history, and a powerful statement about our future now that we are part of AXA.

“Laya Arena brings us closer to the action, closer to our members, and closer to the communities we serve.

“It deepens our long-term connection with rugby while opening the door to incredible shared experiences in sport, music, and culture, all with connection and wellbeing at their core. This is about building something that lasts, something that truly belongs to everyone.

“At Laya healthcare, we are passionate about investing in our growth, in our brand and in the communities we serve.

“Partnerships like Laya Arena help build our national presence, connect with members in meaningful ways, and support broader wellbeing, all of which ultimately strengthen our business for the long term.”

Paul Kelly, CEO of the RDS, said: “The RDS has been a cornerstone of Irish life for centuries, and with Laya Arena, we are embarking on an exciting new chapter.

“This partnership provides an important commercial contribution needed to close the funding gap for the Anglesea Stand reconstruction.

“This allows us to ensure the venue’s long-term sustainability and cultural relevance while delivering a modern, future-proofed and accessible experience. We look forward to welcoming back fans and visitors to a truly transformed space.”

Shane Nolan, Leinster Rugby’s CEO, stated: “This is a hugely significant day for Leinster Rugby as we move ever closer to a return to the RDS, our home stadium since 2007 and indeed, for the many years ahead.

“Momentum has been building steadily with the redevelopment over the last few years and now, securing the long-term support of a brand like Laya healthcare is one of the last pieces of the puzzle.

“Laya are of course long-time partners of ours at Leinster, and we know firsthand the qualities that their hugely experienced team will bring to the RDS, while also continuing to deliver for Leinster Rugby and our supporters on match days.

“Everyone here today can see the huge progress on site and you get a real sense of the scale, ambition, and quality of the project.

“We look forward to next season and working even closer with the RDS, and now with Laya healthcare, as we return home to Laya Arena. It’s very exciting times ahead for us all.”

The redevelopment of Laya Arena has been designed by Grimshaw Architects, with the project delivered by the RDS in collaboration with Leinster Rugby and main contractor Elliott.

This collective effort has forged a venue that blends architectural innovation with unparalleled accessibility, cutting-edge sustainability, and a deep respect for the RDS’s historic legacy.

Laya Arena truly marks a bold new chapter, honouring the past while shaping its future as a dynamic, inclusive hub for sport, music, culture, and community.