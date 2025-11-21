Coming To The Match? All You Need To Know For Ireland v South Africa
The final game of the Quilter Nations Series sees the return of the World Champions – South Africa. Here is all the information you need to enjoy the game and roar on the Ireland Men’s team!
Quilter Nations Series: Ireland v South Africa
Saturday, November 15, Aviva Stadium, kick-off 5.40pm
Key Times
General Admission Gates Open: 4.10pm
Teams Warm Up: 4:40pm
Team Entrance & Anthems: 5:30pm
Kick Off: 5:40pm
Weather: For up-to-date weather, please check Met Eireann on met.ie
Don’t forget to bring your singing voice and join former Munster and Ireland star Barry Murphy before kick-off in supporting the team.
Getting To The Stadium
Make sure you know your ticket route colour and check out the Aviva Stadium website here for advice on getting to the match on foot, by bus, by train, on the Luas, and by bike.
Bag Check Policy
Aviva Stadium implement a bag check policy for all attendees. We kindly ask that you allow extra time for this check upon arrival to ensure you do not miss the kick-off. Please note that no bags larger than A4 size will be permitted into the stadium, and bags that are A4 size or smaller will be searched.
Checkpoints will be in place on each approach to the Aviva Stadium (the red, purple, blue, green, and orange routes). Bags that comply and are permitted will be tagged.
A bag drop facility is available at the Sandymount Hotel for bags larger than A4 size, and patrons will be directed to this as required. Allow extra time for bag checks to ensure a smooth entry process.
Match Programme
The match programme will be on sale from sellers around the ground. It is packed with features, including an interview with Jamison Gibson Park, a match preview, and a kids corner with puzzles and galleries.
Food & Drinks
Food and drink concessions will be open around the ground. Please note that kiosks in the stadium are cashless, you can pay by card or phone.
Respect For Fellow Fans
Please be mindful of others when moving to and from your seats, and wait for breaks in play to allow all supporters to enjoy the action on the pitch.
Ticketing
We use SafeTix for all Guinness Men’s Six Nations and Quilter Nations Series games, meaning you will need to have a mobile phone with the ticket(s) saved in your Apple or Google Wallet or accessible via IRFU Account Manager.
With SafeTix™ Your Phone Is Your Ticket
- Sign into your IRFU Ticketmaster Account – https://am.ticketmaster.com/irfu/
- Go to My Events and select your event
- Add your ticket(s) to your phone’s digital wallet. Tap to enter is available with Apple Wallet & Google Pay. Note, barcodes will not be visible once the ticket(s) is added to your Apple Wallet
- On match day, to access the stadium simply scan your ticket by holding the back of your smartphone near the NFC reader at the turnstile or scan the rotating barcode (if you have accessed your ticket via Account Manager) at the scanner. It really is that simple!
- If you are unable to ‘Add to Wallet’ or your pass is disabled, don’t worry, you can still scan the rotating/animated barcode within your IRFU Account Manager at the venue, but please remember, screenshots will not get you in. Should you require assistance with your seat transfers or ticket(s), please visit https://am.ticketmaster.com/irfu/digitaltickets