Quilter Nations Series: Ireland v South Africa

Saturday, November 15, Aviva Stadium, kick-off 5.40pm

Key Times

General Admission Gates Open: 4.10pm

Teams Warm Up: 4:40pm

Team Entrance & Anthems: 5:30pm

Kick Off: 5:40pm

Weather: For up-to-date weather, please check Met Eireann on met.ie

Don’t forget to bring your singing voice and join former Munster and Ireland star Barry Murphy before kick-off in supporting the team.

Getting To The Stadium

Make sure you know your ticket route colour and check out the Aviva Stadium website here for advice on getting to the match on foot, by bus, by train, on the Luas, and by bike.

Bag Check Policy

Aviva Stadium implement a bag check policy for all attendees. We kindly ask that you allow extra time for this check upon arrival to ensure you do not miss the kick-off. Please note that no bags larger than A4 size will be permitted into the stadium, and bags that are A4 size or smaller will be searched.

Checkpoints will be in place on each approach to the Aviva Stadium (the red, purple, blue, green, and orange routes). Bags that comply and are permitted will be tagged.

A bag drop facility is available at the Sandymount Hotel for bags larger than A4 size, and patrons will be directed to this as required. Allow extra time for bag checks to ensure a smooth entry process.

Match Programme

The match programme will be on sale from sellers around the ground. It is packed with features, including an interview with Jamison Gibson Park, a match preview, and a kids corner with puzzles and galleries.

Food & Drinks

Food and drink concessions will be open around the ground. Please note that kiosks in the stadium are cashless, you can pay by card or phone.

Respect For Fellow Fans

Please be mindful of others when moving to and from your seats, and wait for breaks in play to allow all supporters to enjoy the action on the pitch.

Ticketing

We use SafeTix for all Guinness Men’s Six Nations and Quilter Nations Series games, meaning you will need to have a mobile phone with the ticket(s) saved in your Apple or Google Wallet or accessible via IRFU Account Manager.

With SafeTix™ Your Phone Is Your Ticket