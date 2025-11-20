Ulster ‘A’ Team Announced For Connacht Eagles Clash

The selected Ulster ‘A’ side features 11 senior players and three Academy talents, with the aim of getting important game-time ahead of a busy winter period.

Experienced hooker John Andrew captains Hogg’s charges, with Callum Reid, a try scorer last month against the Hollywoodbets Sharks in the BKT United Rugby Championship, lining out at loosehead prop and Rory McGuire at tighthead.

Charlie Irvine joins fellow development lock Joe Hopes in the engine room, and Academy back rower Bryn Ward, a recent senior debutant away to the Lions, will start at number 8.

Matthew Dalton and Marcus Rea complete the back row, filling the flanker berths, while Jake Flannery and experienced scrum half David Shanahan, who has captained Ulster ‘A’ in the past, will lead the back-line.

Academy winger Etham Graham will be hoping to take his recent try-scoring form into the ‘A’ Interpros. He starred with a six-try salvo for Ballynahinch at home to UCD in the Energia All-Ireland League.

Academy centre Jonny Scott combines with Ben Carson in midfield, with Zac Ward, fresh from his Ireland XV appearance, on the right wing, and Instonians star Bradley McNamara rewarded for his All-Ireland League exploits with a start at full-back.

Senior front rowers James McCormick and Bryan O’Connor feature among the replacements, along with Academy forwards Jacob Boyd, Henry Walker, and Josh Stevens, who all started for Queen’s University last weekend.

An impressive performer for City of Armagh in Division 1B this season, Ulster Under-19 flanker Thomas Dougan is set to be involved off the bench.