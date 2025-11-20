Ulster ‘A’ Team Announced For Connacht Eagles Clash
Ulster Rugby Academy manager Gavin Hogg has finalised the province’s ‘A’ squad for Friday’s IRFU Men’s ‘A’ Interprovincial Championship opener against Connacht Eagles in Armagh (kick-off 3pm).
Supporters can pay in at the gate at the Palace Grounds, with tickets priced at £10 and parking availabiity on a limited basis. The fixture will be streamed exclusively on Ulster Rugby Live for £5.
The ‘A’ Interprovincial Championship kicked off last month with the Leinster and Munster ‘A’ teams playing out an exciting 26-all draw in Dublin. After Friday’s game, the reverse fixtures will take place on Friday, December 19.
The selected Ulster ‘A’ side features 11 senior players and three Academy talents, with the aim of getting important game-time ahead of a busy winter period.
Experienced hooker John Andrew captains Hogg’s charges, with Callum Reid, a try scorer last month against the Hollywoodbets Sharks in the BKT United Rugby Championship, lining out at loosehead prop and Rory McGuire at tighthead.
Charlie Irvine joins fellow development lock Joe Hopes in the engine room, and Academy back rower Bryn Ward, a recent senior debutant away to the Lions, will start at number 8.
Matthew Dalton and Marcus Rea complete the back row, filling the flanker berths, while Jake Flannery and experienced scrum half David Shanahan, who has captained Ulster ‘A’ in the past, will lead the back-line.
Academy winger Etham Graham will be hoping to take his recent try-scoring form into the ‘A’ Interpros. He starred with a six-try salvo for Ballynahinch at home to UCD in the Energia All-Ireland League.
Academy centre Jonny Scott combines with Ben Carson in midfield, with Zac Ward, fresh from his Ireland XV appearance, on the right wing, and Instonians star Bradley McNamara rewarded for his All-Ireland League exploits with a start at full-back.
Senior front rowers James McCormick and Bryan O’Connor feature among the replacements, along with Academy forwards Jacob Boyd, Henry Walker, and Josh Stevens, who all started for Queen’s University last weekend.
An impressive performer for City of Armagh in Division 1B this season, Ulster Under-19 flanker Thomas Dougan is set to be involved off the bench.
Senior half-backs Conor McKee and James Humphreys will provide the back-line cover for Ulster ‘A’, alongside Ballynahinch’s Matthew Booth, a try scorer against Young Munster and UCD in Division 1A.
ULSTER ‘A’ (v Connacht Eagles): Bradley McNamara; Zac Ward, Ben Carson, Jonny Scott, Ethan Graham; Jake Flannery, David Shanahan; Callum Reid, John Andrew (capt), Rory McGuire, Charlie Irvine, Joe Hopes, Matthew Dalton, Marcus Rea, Bryn Ward.
Replacements: James McCormick, Jacob Boyd, Bryan O’Connor, Josh Stevens, Thomas Dougan, Conor McKee, James Humphreys, Matthew Booth, Henry Walker.