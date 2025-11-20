Connacht Eagles Side Selected For ‘A’ Interprovincial Opener

City of Armagh’s Palace Grounds will play host to the two ‘A’ provincial teams, and supporters can pay in at the gate, with tickets priced at £10 and parking availabiity on a limited basis. The fixture will be streamed exclusively on Ulster Rugby Live for £5.

The Connacht Eagles starting XV is made up of eight senior players, including West who lined out against Munster in the last round of the BKT United Rugby Championship, and five members of their Academy group.

As part of a youthful selection, Oisin McNicholas and Spain Under-20 international Liam McNamee have been paired together in the second row. They play for Galwegians and Galway Corinthians respectively, in the Energia All-Ireland League.

Fresh from scoring two tries for Blackrock College last Saturday, senior hooker Eoin de Buitléar will captain the Eagles from the front row. Packing down either side of him will be Billy Bohan and Fiachna Barrett.

Number 8 Éanna McCarthy, last season’s Ireland Under-20 Men’s captain, is joined in the back row by Diarmaid O’Connell, a try scorer for the U-20s against South Africa last week, and Oisin McCormack.

The two Devine brothers feature in the back-line, with Matthew teaming up with Seán Naughton at half-back. Matthew’s younger sibling, John, joins David Hawkshaw, the most experienced member of the side with 45 senior appearances, in the centre.

The Eagles will look to get the most out of the twin threats of Shane Jennings and Finn Treacy on the wings. The 22-year-old West, stationed at full-back, will be aiming to build on his URC bow from four weeks ago.

A couple of players who have been standing out at Energia All-Ireland League level are on the bench – Corinthians back rower Charlie Keane and versatile Galwegians back Cian Brady, who has scored six tries in Division 2B so far this season.

Senior scrum half Colm Reilly is part of the 25-man squad, as are Connacht U-19 forwards Rory Lyons and Leo Anic. Lyons has previously captained the Ireland U-18 Clubs team, while lock Anic was an U-18 Schools international this year.

Conor O’Shaughnessy, Seán Walsh, and Daniel Ryan, who all played for the Ireland U-20s in Cork last Friday, are also set to be involved in Armagh, along with fellow Academy player Matthew Victory.

CONNACHT EAGLES (v Ulster ‘A’): Harry West; Shane Jennings, David Hawkshaw, John Devine, Finn Treacy; Seán Naughton, Matthew Devine; Billy Bohan, Eoin de Buitléar (capt), Fiachna Barrett, Oisin McNicholas, Liam McNamee, Diarmaid O’Connell, Oisin McCormack, Éanna McCarthy.

Replacements: Matthew Victory, Rory Lyons, Adam Cooper, Leo Anic, Charlie Keane, Colm Reilly, Conor O’Shaughnessy, Seán Walsh, Daniel Ryan, Cian Brady.