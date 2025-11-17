Ireland Squad Update Ahead Of Final Round Of Quilter Nations Series

The Ireland squad are back in camp and ready to go again, after Saturday night’s win over Australia. Next up? A massive showdown with the reigning World Champions, South Africa, in a sold-out Aviva Stadium this Saturday evening (kick-off 17:40).

There’s good news on the injury front, with Josh van der Flier and Garry Ringrose both returning to full training and available for selection. Thomas Clarkson has also cleared all HIA protocols and is set to train fully this week.

Unfortunately, Stuart McCloskey has had a recurrence of a groin injury and will miss out.

The team to face the Springboks will be announced on Thursday afternoon — stay tuned to irishrugby.ie and follow @irishrugby for all the latest team news.