Stewart To Captain Ireland XV Against Spain

Ireland XV Head Coach Cullie Tucker has named his Match Day Squad, sponsored by Vodafone, to face Spain in Leganés on Saturday (Kick-off 5pm local time/4pm Irish time).

Ulster hooker Tom Stewart will captain the side and is one of ten Test-capped Ireland internationals named in the starting team.

Senior internationals Michael Lowry, Robert Baloucoune and Shayne Bolton are selected in the Ireland XV back three.

Former Ireland U20 international Dan Kelly will partner Ulster’s Jude Postlethwaite in midfield, while Leinster out-half Harry Byrne and Connacht’s Ben Murphy form the half-back pairing.

In the pack, Michael Milne, captain Stewart and Tom O’Toole make up an all-Test front row, with Evan O’Connell and Darragh Murray, who also made his senior debut in green during the Summer Tour, in the second row.

Alex Soroka, Ruadhan Quinn and Paul Boyle complete the starting team in the back row.

Tucker and the Ireland XV Coaching Team have exciting options on the bench, with Lee Barron, Alex Usanov, Scott Wilson, Diarmuid Mangan and David McCann the forward reinforcements, while Nathan Doak, Cathal Forde and Zac Ward are the backline options.

Saturday’s match will be played at Estadio Municipal de Butarque and will be available to watch on RugbyPass TV.

Ireland XV (v Spain):

15. Michael Lowry (Banbridge/Ulster)

14. Robert Baloucoune (Enniskillen/Ulster)

13. Jude Postlethwaite (City of Armagh/Ulster)

12. Dan Kelly (Munster)

11. Shayne Bolton (Connacht)

10.Harry Byrne (UCD/Leinster)

9. Ben Murphy (Clontarf/Connacht)

1. Michael Milne (UCD/Munster)

2. Tom Stewart (Ballynahinch/Ulster)(captain)

3. Tom O’Toole (Ballynahinch/Ulster)

4. Evan O’Connell (Young Munster/Munster)

5. Darragh Murray (Buccaneers/Connacht)

6. Alex Soroka (Clontarf/Leinster)

7. Ruadhan Quinn (Young Munster/Munster)

8. Paul Boyle (Buccaneers/Connacht)

Replacements:

16. Lee Barron (Dublin University/Munster)

17. Alex Usanov (Clontarf/Leinster)

18. Scott Wilson (Queen’s University Belfast/Ulster)

19. Diarmuid Mangan (UCD/Leinster)

20. David McCann (Banbridge/Ulster)

21. Nathan Doak (Banbridge/Ulster)

22. Cathal Forde (Corinthians/Connacht)

23. Zac Ward (Ballynahinch/Ulster).