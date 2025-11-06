Opta Facts: Quilter Nations Series – Ireland v Japan

Japan make their first visit to the Aviva Stadium in four years, as Ireland kick off their run of 2025 Quilter Nations Series games against the Brave Blossoms on Saturday afternoon (kick-off 12.40pm). Check out the Opta Facts, provided by Stats Perform .

– Ireland have won nine of their previous 10 matches against Japan (L1), including their most recent by 55 points (60-5 in November 2021). Their only previous loss against the Brave Blossoms came during the pool stages of the 2019 Rugby World Cup, hosted in Japan (19-12)

– Ireland have won nine of their last 11 Tests (L2). Prior to last week’s defeat to New Zealand in Chicago, their sole loss in that period came in their most recent fixture at the Aviva Stadium, during the penultimate round of the 2025 Guinness Men’s Six Nations (42-27 v France)

– Ireland have won 34 of their previous 35 Tests at home against sides not in the Rugby Championship or Six Nations, the exception being a 40-25 defeat to Samoa in November 1996

– Ireland lost their last match at the Aviva Stadium (v France), however they have not lost consecutive fixtures there since November 2013, in what were Joe Schmidt’s second and third games in charge during his tenure (v Australia and New Zealand)

– Japan have won just one of their 15 games against Six Nations opposition since beating Ireland and Scotland at the 2019 Rugby World Cup (L14), a 24-19 victory against Wales in July this year

– The Brave Blossoms have lost 24 of their previous 25 such Tests in Europe, the exception being a 23-all draw with France in 2017

– Japan have the highest tackle success rate of any tier 1 yeam in 2025 (88.5%), while Ireland possess the second lowest (84.0% – South Africa, 82.5%)

– The Brave Blossoms are also one of three teams to have averaged 3+ turnover-winning tackles per game this year (3.4), alongside Italy (3.5) and France (3.6)

– Ireland (90%) and Japan (89%) have played the ball towards the openside of the pitch on a greater share of their attacking phases than any other tier 1 side in 2025

– Ireland have also moved the ball beyond the first receiver more often than any other team this year (33%)

– Japan have the lowest ruck success rate of any tier 1 nation in 2025 (95%). However, 60% of their attacking rucks this year have been completed in three seconds or fewer, the highest rate of any such side

– Among the 144 players to have featured for 320+ minutes for a tier 1 nation in 2025, Ireland’s Ryan Baird (1.4) and Japan’s Jack Cornelsen (1.0) rank first and third respectively for lineouts stolen per 80 minutes (Nick Frost 2nd – 1.1)

– Ireland hooker Dan Sheehan has scored seven tries in Test rugby this year (five for Ireland and two for the British & Irish Lions). No other forward from a tier 1 nation has scored as many in 2025

– Only France flyer Louis Bielle-Biarrey has scored more tries overall (8), while Sheehan has crossed the whitewash at least once in each of his last five Tests at the Aviva Stadium (6 in total)