Farrell Names Ireland Team To Face Japan At Aviva Stadium

After making his comeback from injury in Chicago last weekend, Caelan Doris returns to the Ireland starting team to captain the side, while Munster’s Tom Farrell will make his Test debut in green as he starts in midfield alongside Robbie Henshaw.

Ireland return home to Aviva Stadium for the first of three Quilter Nations Series matches this November, with limited tickets remaining for Saturday’s visit of Japan to Irish Rugby HQ.

Click here to secure your tickets for Saturday!

Farrell has named Jamie Osborne, Tommy O’Brien and Jacob Stockdale in the back three, with the uncapped Farrell and Henshaw selected in the centres, while Craig Casey and Jack Crowley form the half-back pairing.

In the pack, Andrew Porter, Rónan Kelleher and Thomas Clarkson are the front row combination, James Ryan and Tadhg Beirne are named in the engine room and the back row is made up of Ryan Baird at blindside flanker, Nick Timoney and openside and captain Doris at number eight.

Farrell has strong options on the bench with Gus McCarthy, Paddy McCarthy, Finlay Bealham, Cian Prendergast and Jack Conan the forward replacements, while Caolin Blade, Sam Prendergast and Jimmy O’Brien provide the backline reinforcements.

Looking ahead to Saturday’s game, Andy Farrell said: “I have been pleased with the application and diligence of the squad this week. Since returning from Chicago on Monday morning the squad have assessed the areas we need to collectively improve upon. It will be a battle against a Japan side who play the game in a positive manner and will look to ask questions of us. From our side we will look to be sharp and implement our game-plan and we’re preparing for a big test.

“Tom (Farrell) becomes our latest debutant and his is a real Roy of the Rovers story when you look at his journey in the game to this point. Tom has worked really hard to earn the right to represent his country and I know how proud he is to be involved this weekend after knocking on the selection door for the last few seasons. In congratulating him on his selection, I would like to wish Tom the best of luck.

“Saturday presents us with an opportunity to play in front of a packed Aviva Stadium. Playing at home is a privilege that we never take lightly and it’s the start of an exciting three weeks of games as we look to build momentum.”

Saturday’s match is live on RTÉ2, RTÉ Radio 1 and TNT Sports.

Ireland (vJapan):

15. Jamie Osborne (Naas/Leinster)(9)

14. Tommy O’Brien (Blackrock College/Leinster)(3)

13. Tom Farrell (Lansdowne/Munster)*

12. Robbie Henshaw (Buccaneers/Leinster)(82)

11. Jacob Stockdale (Lurgan/Ulster)(39)

10. Jack Crowley (Cork Constitution/Munster)(27)

9. Craig Casey (Shannon/Munster)(21)

1. Andrew Porter (UCD/Leinster)(76)

2. Rónan Kelleher (Lansdowne/Leinster)(40)

3. Thomas Clarkson (Blackrock College/Leinster)(8)

4. James Ryan (UCD/Leinster)(73)

5. Tadhg Beirne (Lansdowne/Munster)(62)

6. Ryan Baird (Dublin University/Leinster)(30)

7. Nick Timoney (Banbridge/Ulster)(4)

8. Caelan Doris (St Mary’s College/Leinster)(52)(captain)

Replacements:

16. Gus McCarthy (UCD/Leinster)(6)

17. Paddy McCarthy (Dublin University/Leinster)(1)

18. Finlay Bealham (Corinthians/Connacht)(52)

19. Cian Prendergast (UCD/Connacht)(5)

20. Jack Conan (Old Belvedere/Leinster)(52)

21. Caolin Blade (Galwegians/Connacht)(3)

22. Sam Prendergast (Lansdowne/Leinster)(10)

23. Jimmy O’Brien (Naas/Leinster)(10)

* denotes uncapped