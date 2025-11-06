McInerney Making Big Impression As #EnergiaAIL’s Leading Scorer

UL Bohemian winger Alana McInerney is now out on her own as the leading scorer in the Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division . Her quartet of tries against Ennis moved her onto nine for the season.

McInerney, a former underage star at Ennis RFC, was back with a bang at Drumbiggle Road a fortnight ago, touching down before half-time and then following up with a second-half hat-trick.

The 24-year-old had a couple of eye-catching scores, collecting Éabha Nic Dhonnacha’s kick on the bounce to go over out wide, and she also weaved through the middle from another assist from Nic Dhonnacha, who bagged a hat-trick herself.

The runaway 77-0 victory for the reigning champions saw out-half Caitríona Finn accumulate 17 points, putting her second behind McInerney (45) on 32 points after the opening four rounds.

Three more young number 10s has passed the 20-point mark, with 18-year-old Galwegians starlet Síofra Hession (pictured below) taking her season’s tally to 28 points following two tries and four conversions away to Cooke.

Abby Moyles contributed 11 points for Blackrock College against Ballincollig, lifting herself onto 24 points overall, while Wicklow ace Beth Roberts has 22 points to her name, following three successful kicks at Old Belvedere.

There is a growing group of players gathering behind McInerney in the try-scoring charts. Kila Curran Coleman, from table toppers ‘Wegians, has been joined on five tries by her team-mate Jemima Adams Verling, and Blackrock duo Maggie Boylan and Maeve Óg O’Leary.

Like Nic Dhonnacha, Railway Union pair Chloé Ponthus and Sarah Munnelly helped themselves to hat-tricks, at home to Tullow. That game also saw Claire Boles (pictured below) shine on her seasonal debut, scoring four tries between the sixth and 52nd minutes.

Round 5 of the league campaign takes place this Saturday when two of the current top four sides, Wicklow and Blackrock, meet at Ashtown Lane. Unbeaten Galwegians and UL Bohs are both at home, facing Ennis and Cooke respectively.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE WOMEN’S DIVISION – TOP SCORERS AFTER ROUND 4:

POINTS –

45 – Alana McInerney (UL Bohemian)

32 – Caitríona Finn (UL Bohemian)

28 – Síofra Hession (Galwegians)

25 – Jemima Adams Verling (Galwegians), Maggie Boylan (Blackrock College), Kila Curran Coleman (Galwegians), Maeve Óg O’Leary (Blackrock College), Ellie O’Sullivan Sexton (Old Belvedere)

24 – Abby Moyles (Blackrock College)

22 – Beth Roberts (Wicklow)

20 – Claire Boles (Railway Union), Vicky Elmes Kinlan (Wicklow), Dolores Hughes (Galwegians), Niamh Murphy (Galwegians)

19 – Jemma Lees (Galwegians), Hannah Scanlan (Railway Union)

16 – Nikki Caughey (Railway Union), Kate Flannery (UL Bohemian)

15 – Eilís Cahill (UL Bohemian), Caoilfhionn Conway Morrissey (Ennis), Méabh Deely (Blackrock College), Emily Foley (Galwegians), Emily Gavin (Railway Union), Aoife Madigan (Ballincollig), Sarah Munnelly (Railway Union), Éabha Nic Dhonnacha (UL Bohemian), Chloe Pearse (UL Bohemian), Chloé Ponthus (Railway Union), Eve Prendergast (Ballincollig)

13 – Emma Keane (Ennis)

12 – Emma Connolly (Ballincollig)

10 – Rebecca Brennan (Wicklow), Hannah Clarke (Old Belvedere), Aoife Corey (UL Bohemian), Clara Dunne (Wicklow), Aoibheann Hahessy (Ennis), Shola Iluyemi (Cooke), Heidi Lyons (Railway Union), Awatere McLean-Wanoa (Ballincollig), Robyn O’Connor (Old Belvedere), Clodagh O’Halloran (UL Bohemian), Roisin Stone (Wicklow), Trinity Todd (Blackrock College)

6 – France Bloomfield (Tullow), Amanda Morton (Cooke)

5 – Sophie Barrett (Cooke), Natasja Behan (Blackrock College), Molly Boyne (Railway Union), Sam Brackett (Blackrock College), Mira Broeks (Railway Union), Ella Burns (Galwegians), Beth Buttimer (UL Bohemian), Niamh Byrne (Railway Union), Emma Carroll (Tullow), Louise Carter (UL Bohemian), Jamie Church (Wicklow), Lyndsay Clarke (Ennis), Maebh Clenaghan (Cooke), Ciara Coughlan (Ennis), Sophie Cullen (Galwegians), Eimear Douglas (Wicklow), Chloe Farrell (Tullow), Sinéad Farrell (Old Belvedere), Gemma Faulkner (Galwegians), Catherine Fleming (Galwegians), Ciara Fleming (Ballincollig), Vicki Good (Ballincollig), Rachel Griffey (Wicklow), Saher Hamdan (Ennis), Orla Hanlon (Tullow), Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union), Hannah Johnston (Railway Union), Nicola Kilcoyne (Tullow), Grace Kingston (Ballincollig), Ivana Kiripati (Old Belvedere), Katie Layde (Old Belvedere), Jennifer Madden (Wicklow), Gráinne Moran (Galwegians), Andi Murphy (Blackrock College), Sophie Murphy (Wicklow), Alex O’Brien (Tullow), Megan O’Connor (Ennis), Aoibhe O’Flynn (UL Bohemian), Ava O’Malley (UL Bohemian), Faye O’Neill (Wicklow), Katie Ann O’Neill (Tullow), Kate O’Sullivan (Ballincollig), Roisin O’Toole (Tullow), Laura Sheehan (Railway Union), Hazel Simmons (Old Belvedere), Naoise Smyth (Old Belvedere), Paige Smyth (Cooke), Mollie Starr (Galwegians), Ava Usanova (Railway Union), Lorraine Voorbach (Wicklow), Katie Whelan (Old Belvedere)

4 – Hilary Fitzgerald (Tullow), Fia Whelan (Ballincollig)

TRIES –

9 – Alana McInerney (UL Bohemian)

5 – Jemima Adams Verling (Galwegians), Maggie Boylan (Blackrock College), Kila Curran Coleman (Galwegians), Maeve Óg O’Leary (Blackrock College)

4 – Claire Boles (Railway Union), Vicky Elmes Kinlan (Wicklow), Dolores Hughes (Galwegians), Niamh Murphy (Galwegians)

3 – Eilís Cahill (UL Bohemian), Caoilfhionn Conway Morrissey (Ennis), Méabh Deely (Blackrock College), Emily Foley (Galwegians), Emily Gavin (Railway Union), Aoife Madigan (Ballincollig), Sarah Munnelly (Railway Union), Éabha Nic Dhonnacha (UL Bohemian), Chloe Pearse (UL Bohemian), Chloé Ponthus (Railway Union), Eve Prendergast (Ballincollig)

2 – Rebecca Brennan (Wicklow), Hannah Clarke (Old Belvedere), Aoife Corey (UL Bohemian), Clara Dunne (Wicklow), Caitríona Finn (UL Bohemian), Kate Flannery (UL Bohemian), Aoibheann Hahessy (Ennis), Síofra Hession (Galwegians), Shola Iluyemi (Cooke), Heidi Lyons (Railway Union), Awatere McLean-Wanoa (Ballincollig), Robyn O’Connor (Old Belvedere), Clodagh O’Halloran (UL Bohemian), Roisin Stone (Wicklow), Trinity Todd (Blackrock College)

1 – Sophie Barrett (Cooke), Natasja Behan (Blackrock College), Molly Boyne (Railway Union), Sam Brackett (Blackrock College), Mira Broeks (Railway Union), Ella Burns (Galwegians), Beth Buttimer (UL Bohemian), Niamh Byrne (Railway Union), Emma Carroll (Tullow), Louise Carter (UL Bohemian), Nikki Caughey (Railway Union), Jamie Church (Wicklow), Lyndsay Clarke (Ennis), Maebh Clenaghan (Cooke), Ciara Coughlan (Ennis), Sophie Cullen (Galwegians), Eimear Douglas (Wicklow), Chloe Farrell (Tullow), Sinéad Farrell (Old Belvedere), Gemma Faulkner (Galwegians), Catherine Fleming (Galwegians), Ciara Fleming (Ballincollig), Vicki Good (Ballincollig), Rachel Griffey (Wicklow), Saher Hamdan (Ennis), Orla Hanlon (Tullow), Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union), Hannah Johnston (Railway Union), Nicola Kilcoyne (Tullow), Grace Kingston (Ballincollig), Ivana Kiripati (Old Belvedere), Katie Layde (Old Belvedere), Jemma Lees (Galwegians), Jennifer Madden (Wicklow), Gráinne Moran (Galwegians), Abby Moyles (Blackrock College), Andi Murphy (Blackrock College), Sophie Murphy (Wicklow), Alex O’Brien (Tullow), Megan O’Connor (Ennis), Aoibhe O’Flynn (UL Bohemian), Ava O’Malley (UL Bohemian), Faye O’Neill (Wicklow), Katie Ann O’Neill (Tullow), Kate O’Sullivan (Ballincollig), Ellie O’Sullivan Sexton (Old Belvedere), Roisin O’Toole (Tullow), Hannah Scanlan (Railway Union), Laura Sheehan (Railway Union), Hazel Simmons (Old Belvedere), Naoise Smyth (Old Belvedere), Paige Smyth (Cooke), Mollie Starr (Galwegians), Ava Usanova (Railway Union), Lorraine Voorbach (Wicklow), Katie Whelan (Old Belvedere)

Keep up to date with all the latest news in our dedicated website hub at www.irishrugby.ie/energiaail, and follow #EnergiaAIL on social media channels.