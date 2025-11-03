Ireland Squad Update

The Ireland squad returned to Dublin from Chicago on Monday morning and have begun preparations for the visit of Japan in Saturday’s opening home Quilter Nations Series clash at Aviva Stadium (Kick-off 12.40pm).

Stuart McCloskey (groin) is a doubt for Saturday’s game and will continue to be monitored with a decision on his availability expected to be made later this week.

Caelan Doris successfully came through his first match since May.

The Ireland team to face Japan will be named at lunchtime on Thursday.

There are now over 49,600 tickets sold for Saturday’s game at Aviva Stadium with the last remaining tickets available here.

The matches against Australia (15th November) and South Africa (22nd November) have sold out.