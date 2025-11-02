Ireland U-18 Clubs Side Beaten By Fast-Starting Italy

There were 23 homegrown and IQ Rugby players introduced to age-grade international rugby for the first time on Saturday, as the Ireland Under-18 Clubs squad (sponsored by PwC) took on a strong Italy U-18 outfit in Cosenza.

UNDER-18 MEN’S INTERNATIONAL MATCH:

Saturday, November 1 –

ITALY UNDER-18s 54 IRELAND UNDER-18 CLUBS 14, Stadio Macrì, Cosenza

Scorers: Italy U-18s: Tries: Diego Ferrazzi 3, Alessandro Morelli, Giosuè Bacchetti, Alberto Cimino, Karim Selmi, Alex Anfosso; Cons: Mattia Andretti 5, Giovanni Panariello 2

Ireland U-18 Clubs: Tries: Darragh Glennon, Dara Walsh; Cons: Joshua O’Keeffe 2

HT: Italy U-18s 35 Ireland U-18 Clubs 0

Coached by Johne Murphy and captained by Galway Corinthians’ Ruben Flynn, the result did not go Ireland’s way as they fell to a 54-14 defeat, but it was a very valuable learning experience for a group that will undoubtedly grow from this initial involvement within the national pathway.

Conceding three tries inside the first 16 minutes, Ireland struggled to stop a fluid Italian attack, with backs Diego Ferrazzi (2), Alessandro Morelli, and Giosuè Bacchetti all touching down, before Alberto Cimino’s late maul effort.

However, Murphy’s youngsters can take a lot of positives from their second half performance. Trailing 35-0, they were much improved after the break and converted tries from Darragh Glennon and Dara Walsh visibly lifted them.

The firepower of the hosts’ back-line, in particular, had the biggest impact on the outcome, and replacements Karim Selmi and Alex Anfosso both crossed before livewire winger Ferrazzi made it an eight-try victory in the end.

When Italy attacked out to the stand side after barely a minute, their pacy backs connected and Francesco Alderighi released Ferrazzi to dive over acrobatically in the left corner. Captain Mattia Andretti added the difficult conversion for good measure.

Cillian McElwee led Ireland’s response with a powerful carry from the base of a scrum. A terrific touchfinder from Joshua O’Keeffe also made over 50 metres, however, his opposite number Alderighi broke back into Ireland’s 22 a few minutes later.

The Azzurrini, the first Italian national team to play in the southern region since the Women’s side in 2019, generated quick ball again following a scrum penalty, and Morelli crashed over just to the right of the posts.

MU Barnhall prop Jack Power, the only returning player who was involved in last year’s Ireland U-18 Club squad, dug in for a well-won turnover, yet the home side countered brilliantly from a subsequent kick for their third try.

Alderighi exploited a gap in midfield before linking with his half-back partner Andretti, who expertly spun a long pass out for Ferrazzi to finish off at pace again in the same corner. The scrum half was just as accurate from the tee, widening the gap to 21 points.

Harry Heagney soon succeeded in bundling Ferrazzi into touch, finally giving Ireland an attacking platform almost midway through the opening half. The backs were able to get the ball wide to Buccaneers’ Owen Egan but unfortunately he ran out of space.

Alan Higgins and Heagney combined to good effect, moving the visitors back up to halfway. A subsequent penalty had them gaining ground with a maul until Italian lock Simone Invernizzi wrestled the ball away for a turnover.

With 26 minutes on the clock, Bacchetti joined his centre partner Morelli on the scoresheet. Italy won a scrum against the head, just outside the Irish 22, and Bacchetti’s strong run saw him rewarded, despite Sam Harper’s best efforts to hold him up.

The Irish forwards built momentum from a maul in response, their frustration growing with a collapse just six metres out which resulted in an Italian turnover. Captain Flynn spoke to referee Danilo Parisi to get a clearer understanding of his officiating.

Corinthians second row Walsh fired back with some impressive maul defence of his own, earning a turnover. O’Keeffe’s quick reactions saw him poach another ball, but Italy cranked up their maul for Cimino’s converted score on the stroke of half-time.

There was better phase-building from Ireland early on the resumption, and they got off the mark seven minutes in. Replacement David Cron used scrum possession to suck in two defenders and release Glennon for a speedy 35-metre run-in. O’Keeffe converted.

A Walsh half-break was quickly followed by an Italian interception and kick chase, with McElwee getting back to make sure he was first to the bouncing ball. Both benches were beginning to be unloaded, and Ireland regrouped after losing Flynn to a facial injury.

The Irish defensive line was cut open in the 52nd minute, Selmi profiting from crisp first-phase possession from a lineout as he raided over from fellow replacement Samuele Multinu’s well-timed pass. The try went unconverted, leaving it 40-7.

Ireland’s bench was having a good impact, nonetheless, and that score was cancelled out within four minutes. A Calum Tutty-controlled maul went close before Walsh picked from a ruck and drove in low to power his way over. O’Keeffe’s conversion had the deficit at 26 points.

That was as close as Murphy’s charges could get, though, as Anfosso burrowed over on the hour mark, following an initial break involving Leonardo Mancini and Matteo Rosi. Giovanni Panariello took over the kicking duties and converted.

Ireland built for a big finish, driven on by Walsh’s penalty at the breakdown. He impressed at lineout time, with 11 takes in all, and carried well late on, along with replacement Dylan Jenkins, as James Walls’ swift service from scrum half took play deep inside the Italian 22.

With a third Irish try in the offing, a crucial knock-on at a maul let Italy off the hook. Instead, Alessandro Lodi’s side wrapped up the scoring, a Panariello-led counter attack ending with Multinu sending Ferrazzi over from the left wing to complete his hat-trick.

TIME LINE: 2 minutes – Italy U-18s try: Diego Ferrazzi – 5-0; conversion: Mattia Andretti – 7-0; 12 mins – Italy U-18s try: Alessandro Morelli – 12-0; conversion: Mattia Andretti – 14-0; 16 mins – Italy U-18s try: Diego Ferrazzi – 19-0; conversion: Mattia Andretti – 21-0; 26 mins – Italy U-18s try: Giosuè Bacchetti – 26-0; conversion: Mattia Andretti – 28-0; 35+1 mins – Italy U-18s try: Alberto Cimino – 33-0; conversion: Mattia Andretti – 35-0; Half-time – Italy U-18s 35 Ireland U-18 Clubs 0; 42 mins – Ireland U-18 Clubs try: Darragh Glennon – 35-5; conversion: Joshua O’Keeffe – 35-7; 50 mins – Italy U-18s try: Karim Selmi – 40-7; conversion: missed by Mattia Andretti – 40-7; 54 mins – Ireland U-18 Clubs try: Dara Walsh – 40-12; conversion: Joshua O’Keeffe – 40-14; 58 mins – Italy U-18s try: Alex Anfosso – 45-14; conversion: Giovanni Panariello – 47-14; 70 mins – Italy U-18s try: Diego Ferrazzi – 52-14; conversion: Giovanni Panariello – 54-14; Full-time – Italy U-18s 54 Ireland U-18 Clubs 14

ITALY U-18: Ernesto Martinez (Florence Rugby Union ASD); Giacomo Falchetto (Benetton Rugby Treviso SRL SSD), Giosuè Bacchetti (Brixia ASD), Alessandro Morelli (Rugby Parabiago SSD srl), Diego Ferrazzi (Rugby Parabiago SSD srl); Francesco Alderighi (Scandicci Rugby ASD), Mattia Andretti (Mogliano Veneto Rugby SSD a r.l.) (capt); Leon Bleta (Rugby Parma F.C. 1931 Soc. Coop. S.D.), Alberto Cimino (Unione Rugby Firenze ASD), Riccardo Sanchez (Cavalieri Union R. Prato Sesto ARL), Simone Invernizzi (Rugby Parabiago SSD srl), Edoardo Berchiolli (Rugby Parabiago SSD srl), Aurelio Marmeggi (G.S. Bellaria Cappuccini ASD), Leonardo Mancini (Unione Rugby Capitolina ASD), Adam Hajraoui (CUS Padova ASD).

Replacements used: Samuele Multinu (Unione Rugby Firenze ASD) for Martinez, Alessandro Marinangeli (Rugby Experience L’Aquila ASD) for Hajraoui, Dario Argenton (CUS Padova ASD) for Cimino, Ettore Compare (Rugby Parabiago SSD srl) for Andretti, Nicola Sant (ASD Rugby Paese) for Falchetto (all half-time), Karim Selmi (Valsugana Rugby Junior Padova ASD) for Morelli, Alessandro Refrigeri (Unione Rugby Capitolina ASD) for Bleta, Alex Anfosso (ASD Rugby Paese) for Sanchez, Matteo Rosi (Stade Toulousain Espoirs) for Marmeggi (all 46 mins), Giovanni Panariello (Northampton Saints Academy) for Aldreghi (51), Hajraoui for Berchiolli (57), Martinez for Compare (61).

IRELAND U-18 CLUBS: Cian Hynes (Tuam RFC/St. Jarlath’s College/Connacht); Tadg Young (Clontarf FC/St. Fintan’s High School/Leinster), Oisin O’Donoghue (Buccaneers RFC/Marist College, Athlone/Connacht), Darragh Glennon (Buccaneers RFC/Marist College, Athlone/Connacht), Owen Egan (Buccaneers RFC/Marist College, Athlone/Connacht); Joshua O’Keeffe (Newbridge RFC/Patricians Secondary School, Newbridge/Leinster), Sam Harper (Omagh Accies RFC/Omagh Academy/Ulster); Aiden McGovern (Boyne RFC/St. Mary’s Diocesan School/Leinster), Harry Heagney (Clontarf FC/Glenstal Abbey School/Leinster), Jack Power (MU Barnhall RFC/Lucan Community College/Leinster), Dara Walsh (Galway Corinthians RFC/Colaiste Einde, Galway/Connacht), JJ Phillips (Galwegians RFC/Colaiste Iognaid, Galway/Connacht), Alan Higgins (Skerries RFC/Skerries Community College/Leinster), Ruben Flynn (Galway Corinthians RFC/Cistercian College, Roscrea/Connacht) (capt), Cillian McElwee (Kilkenny RFC/St. Kieran’s College, Kilkenny/Leinster).

Replacements used: Tyrese Dunlop (Ballymena RFC/Ulster) for Phillips, Charles Shortall (Rugby Club Massy Essonne/IQ Rugby) for Higgins, David Cron (DLSP FC/St. Columba’s College/Leinster) for O’Donoghue, Daniel Ward (Bantry Bay RFC/Munster) for Flynn (all 41 mins), Dave Sargent (Tralee RFC/Munster) for Hynes, James Walls (Skerries RFC/Skerries Community College/Leinster) for Harper (both 46), Calum Tutty (Dungarvan RFC/Munster) for Heagney, Cathal Moffatt (Sligo RFC/Sligo Grammar School/Connacht) for Power, Dylan Jenkins (Saracens/The Campion School/IQ Rugby) for McGovern (all 49).

Referee: Danilo Parisi (FIR)