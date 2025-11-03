Get Ready For The Quilter Nations Series – Last Remaining Tickets For Japan

The Quilter Nation Series kicks off this weekend with Ireland hosting Japan on Saturday afternoon at the home of Irish rugby for the first time since 2021. The match kicks off at 12:40 and is live on RTE and TNT with live updates here on irishrugby.ie in our match day blog.

Ireland’s record against Japan reads played 13, won 12, lost 1. That 1 was, of course, Japan’s famous victory at the 2019 Rugby World Cup. Since then the teams have met twice – both matches in 2021.

Japan were the first visitors to Aviva Stadium in June that year as Covid restrictions eased and 3,000 fans returned for the first time. The lead changed hands seven times that day in a nine try tussle that ended 39-31 to Ireland.

The Brave Blossoms returned to Aviva Stadium in Novmber when Ireland captain Jonathon Sexton marked his 100th cap with an imperious display that included a try, four conversions and a penalty as Ireland ran out 60-5 winners.

Quilter Nations Series Fixtures