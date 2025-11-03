Jump to main content

News

3rd November 2025 15:11

By Editor

Moore Makes Loan Move To Newcastle

Stewart Moore is pictured in action during Ulster's Investec Champions Cup round of 16 encounter with Bordeaux-Bègles last April ©INPHO/Billy Stickland

Ulster Rugby has confirmed that 26-year-old back, Stewart Moore, has joined Gallagher Premiership club Newcastle Red Bulls, on a loan deal until the end of the season.

The Ballymoney man has made 83 appearances for Ulster since making his senior debut in 2019. He was part of the Emerging Ireland tour to South Africa in 2022.

Commenting on the move, Ulster head coach Richie Murphy said: “We wish Stewart all the very best for the rest of the season.

“This is a great opportunity for him to get more playing time and develop his game.

“We are excited to see him show his quality in Newcastle and see this as a positive move for all parties.”