IRFU Certified As ‘Great Place To Work’

Great Place To Work®, the global authority on workplace culture, has certified the Irish Rugby Football Union for the seventh year running.

This recognition is based on confidential survey data assessing employee experiences of trust, innovation, company values, and leadership. Companies are also evaluated on how well they are creating a For All™ workplace experience, where all employees are welcomed and celebrated no matter who they are or what they do.

The Best Workplaces™ in Ireland award recognises organisations where trust and respect form the foundation of culture. This accolade acknowledges organisations across various industries and sizes that prioritise employee wellbeing, growth, and engagement. In these great workplaces, employees feel empowered to share their opinions, knowing their voices matter and that leadership values their input.