EnergiaAIL Men’s Divisions 2A, 2B & 2C: Round 5 Previews

Before we take another short break in the Energia All-Ireland League season , this weekend will see plenty of exciting action across Division 2, with narratives and subplots building across the three tiers.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 2A – ROUND 5:

Saturday, November 1

Kick-off 2.30pm unless stated –

SHANNON (8th) v BALLYMENA (9th), Thomond Park back pitch, 1.30pm

CASHEL (7th) v DUNGANNON (2nd), Spafield

MU BARNHALL (1st) v BANBRIDGE (10th), Parsonstown

OLD CRESCENT (5th) v GALWAY CORINTHIANS (4th), Takumi Park

WANDERERS (6th) v GREYSTONES (3rd), Merrion Road

As we approach round 5, the Division 2A season has been a competitive one to date, with just MU Barnhall and Dungannon proving unbeatable so far this season. The pair have built a lead from the chasing pack, but can one pull away from the other remains to be seen.

Leaders MU Barnhall welcome bottom of the table Banbridge to Parsonstown this weekend, hoping to extend their winning run to five games before the down week.

These two have a long history against each other, and just once in their last five meetings have the Kildare men failed to register a win. The Kildare club have been very impressive to date, and had to come through a real battle with Old Crescent last weekend to keep their record alive.

After four games to start the new season, Banbridge sit bottom of the table on two points, both coming via bonus point hauls. Without a win to date the Ulster side certainly are down in confidence, and coming up against an inform heavyweight will be a tough task. Banbridge suffered a 57-22 defeat last April when the pair met to see out last season.

Down in Spafield, Dungannon have aspirations to keep this storied start to their 2B campaign alive, as they take on a Cashel side who might be looking at a resurgence this weekend.

Having ended a two game losing run last weekend, Cashel sit seventh in the table, knowing a win here could put them in the top four come Saturday evening, but other results would need to favour them.

Cashel have been a contender for promotion for many seasons now, and to claim a scalp this weekend on the road would be another statement win for Dungannon. The Ulster side have started as they mean to go on, results have been close at times, they have been well tested, but for now have the answers.

After a tough start losing their opening two games, Greystones have turned things around in recent weeks, the Wicklow side sit third in the table, and look to build on their recent momentum away to Wanderers.

January of 2023 was the last time these two met, coincidentally it came in Merrion Road, as Greystones secured promotion to 2A that season. Wanderers endured a long winter in 2B, and after securing their second win of the season last weekend, they sit sixth, knowing another win this weekend could move them into the top four.

Greystones came out on top in their last meeting in the capital, winning 17-3, and after falling short last season in the play-off semi final, they have even greater hopes this year to move into 1B. No doubt this will be a tough battle between two very strong sides that have shown a slick brand of attacking rugby.

A mixed run of form has been the case for Galway Corinthians to start the new season, the Tribesmen hope to dust themselves off from another defeat last weekend as they travel to take on Old Crescent.

The Limerick men sit just one point behind in the table, and are aiming to move higher up the table this weekend if they can get a result here. Last season they suffered a 22-17 defeat on home soil, and after consecutive defeats a win is much needed this weekend.

Corinthians are also coming into this game off the back of a defeat. The Galway men saw the play-offs slip through their grasp last season, and with every game crucial in what is a very tough Division, they cannot afford further slip ups.

While all these games take place at their usual 2:30pm slot, the action gets underway in 2A at 1:30, with Shannon taking on Ballymena on the Thomond Park back pitch.

Only score difference separates the two sides at the bottom end of the table. Shannon currently sit in eight spot, just ahead of their opponents and are chasing their second home win of the campaign.

Ballymena have had close battles this season, and have found themselves narrowly on the losing end of things twice so far. No doubt this will be another tough game for them and one they are targeting for points to move out of the drop zone.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 2B – ROUND 5:

Saturday, November 1

Kick-off 2.30pm unless stated –

CLOGHER VALLEY (5th) v UL BOHEMIAN (2nd), the Cran, 1.30pm

BUCCANEERS (8th) v NAVAN (9th), Dubarry Park

GALWEGIANS (1st) v SLIGO (3rd), Crowley Park

MALONE (4th) v SKERRIES (6th), Gibson Park

RAINEY (10th) v ENNISCORTHY (7th), Hatrick Park

With only a handful of games played so far this season, Division 2B has been as competitive as ever. Galwegians take on Sligo in a mammoth top four clash this weekend, while the unbeaten UL Bohemian took to continue their charge elsewhere.

The meeting of Galwegians and Sligo will be one of the top picks this weekend, two local rivals, currently in that top four race, Crowley Park will be treated to an absorbing battle.

A Connacht derby with a lot to gain for both and a lot to lose. Galwegians have had the perfect start to the campaign, with four bonus point wins in a row. The Tribesmen won here 24-7 earlier in the year, and are targeting another result this weekend.

Sligo are coming into this game after losing their first game of the season last weekend, these Connacht clashes are games they aim to win, and they have a strong record against Wegians in the past, but to make the top four this season, they need a result here.

UL Bohemian, now the only other unbeaten team in 2B after Sligo and Malone lost in the most recent round, have a tough trip to take on Clogher Valley, for an earlier 1:30pm kick-off.

After their exploits against Sligo, the Ulster side sit four adrift of the top four, and after bonus point result could well see them jump Malone in the table, should results favour them. Valley can make The Cran a tough place to go, and despite their attacking qualities, Bohs will have to be at their best to breach a tough defence.

The Red Robins were on the end of a 44-12 defeat when the pair met for the very first time at this venue last October, and will hope to turn the tide of that result based on their impressive start to the season. And with Galwegians also facing a tough game this weekend, they could not afford a slip up of their own.

After suffering their first defeat of the season last weekend, Malone look to regroup and return to winning ways this weekend, playing host to a Skerries side looking to move higher up the table.

The Ulstermen gave Galwegians a tough time of it last weekend out West, but just could not leave with the points. A bonus point eluded them, and now they have little time to rest as Skerries will be another tough opposition on the agenda.

Skerries had a dramatic 20-20 draw with Navan last weekend, they have found their feet in recent weeks, and now took to grab their second win this weekend. The Goats lost 42-15 at Gibson Park back in February, and hope for better this time around.

Having ended their 30 game losing run last weekend, Buccaneers are back on home soil, hoping they can make it two from two as they welcome Navan to Dubarry Park.

After the delirium of last weekend, could that be the turning point for Buccaneers remains to be seen. Having tasted a win for the first time since December of 2023, they set their sights on Navan, a team that defeated them twice last season in 2A.

When Navan last visited here in December last year, they left with a 41-7 win, and how they would love another outcome like that. The Meath men are yet to pick up a win this season, and will look to build on their draw with Skerries to get them over the line.

Enniscorthy will look to pick themselves up from defeat last weekend as they travel to take on Rainey in Hatrick Park.

The Ulster outfit have lost four games in a row to start the season, and are in need of a win to reignite their fight at the top end of the table. Having been in good form last year, they have failed to showcase that this season.

A first meeting between the two since February of 2023, and Scorthy lost here 26-20 that day. The Wexford side are hoping to avoid a third straight defeat this weekend, but will certainly be aware of just how much threat Rainey can bring.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 2C – ROUND 5:

Saturday, November 1

Kick-off 2.30pm unless stated –

BECTIVE RANGERS (3rd) v BALLYCLARE (9th), Energia Park

BRUFF (7th) v DOLPHIN (5th), Kilballyowen Park

MIDLETON (4th) v MALAHIDE (10th), Towns Park

MONKSTOWN (6th) v CLONMEL (2nd), Sydney Parade

THOMOND (1st) v BELFAST HARLEQUINS (8th), Liam Fitzgerald Park

Thomond continue to be the story of Division 2C this season, the Limerick men have set the tempo and chase their fifth bonus point win in a row this weekend. Very little separates the chasing pack in a very competitive division.

As they continue to be the only unbeaten team in Division 2C, Thomond play host to Belfast Harlequins in Liam Fitzgerald Park, their first meeting since 2010.

The pair met twice in 2010, first in February where Thomond won 23-12 on home soil, the latter came in October, for an opening round clash of the new season where Quins won 31-7 in Deramore Park.

It has been contrasting form for the pair this season, the Limerick men are motoring well, while Belfast Harlequins are trying to pick themselves up following two heavy defeats in succession.

After going about their business well in the last couple of weeks, Clonmel sit second in the table, hoping to make it a third win on the trot this weekend.

Monkstown play host in the capital, and with their scoring exploits at home, this could be a high scoring battle between these two. The Dubliners have won both of their home games this season, scoring 57 and 68 points, and they will look to continue that trend this weekend.

Clonmel snatched a 29-27 win when the pair met in Sydney Parade last October, and have their own scoring talent coming into this one. While Clonmel might lack the same firepower, form is on their side, with two wins in succession, while Monkstown are picking themselves up from the defeat away to Bective last weekend.

That big win for Bective Rangers has taken them to the highs of third place in the table, and while they have had mixed form, Energia Park has been a fortress to date, and will get another test this weekend as Ballyclare head for Donnybrook.

A first meeting of the two in the All Ireland League, Bective, a long standing club in this competition made it back this season, with Ballyclare playing in their second season. A game the hosts will target to keep their form up, but an air of the unknown surrounds their opponents.

Ballyclare sit ninth in the table after ending their losing run last weekend at home to Bruff. After a couple of near misses they are just a point behind the teams above them, and to show how competitive 2C is, they are three behind Midleton in fourth spot.

After their defeat to Dolphin last weekend, Midleton will be under pressure to get a result at home to Malahide this weekend, with the chasing pack gathering steam.

The hosts have had good form at home this season, defeating Bruff and Ballyclare in their two home meetings, and in total they have won their last 11 home meetings, having won all their home fixtures last season.

Malahide occupy bottom spot in the table and are still chasing their first win. The Dubliners have been putting in some strong performances, but results have not followed suit. It will be a tough task to defeat Midleton on home soil, but Malahide will give them a real battle.

A Munster derby in Killballyowen Park will see Bruff take on Dolphin, only two points separates the pair in the table, but this is a big eight pointer for their ambitions this season.

At home so far this season Bruff have been unbeaten, and will hope to use that home support to their advantage to make up for a tough loss to Ballyclare last weekend. The Limerick men can prove tough to beat at home, and will take a lot of learnings from both their away defeats this season coming into this clash.

Dolphin came out 20-15 winners in a hard slog when the pair met in the opening game of last season. Score difference keeps the Leesiders just outside the top four going into this weekend, but their away record has seen them lose both their trips so far this season, this could be a real tough one to call between these two.

Keep up to date with all the latest news in our dedicated website hub at www.irishrugby.ie/energiaail, and follow #EnergiaAIL on social media channels.