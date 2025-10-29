Ulster Rugby Welcomes Rory Best as New General Manager

Ulster Rugby has today announced that Rory Best, one of the province’s most respected and accomplished players, has been appointed as the club’s new General Manager.

Best, who captained Ulster and Ireland during an illustrious career, returns to Affidea Stadium in a leadership role that will see him play a key part in shaping the club’s future both on and off the pitch.

A product of the Ulster Rugby pathway, Rory made 219 appearances for the province between 2004 and 2019, leading the team with distinction and embodying the values that define Ulster Rugby: commitment, integrity, and pride in the jersey. His contribution to Irish rugby is equally renowned, earning 124 international caps and captaining Ireland to historic victories, including Grand Slam success in 2018.

Following his retirement from professional rugby, Rory has remained deeply involved in leadership and business, most recently working with global insurance broker The Ardonagh Group, where he brought the same strategic insight and people-first approach that defined his playing career.

In his new role, Rory will oversee rugby operations, player development, and performance pathways, bringing his vast experience, leadership qualities, and deep understanding of the club’s culture to the fore.

Rory Best, Incoming General Manager, Ulster Rugby, said:

“Ulster Rugby has been a huge part of my life, and it’s an incredible honour to return in this capacity. I know what this club means to the players, the staff, our supporters, and sponsors. I’m excited to play a role in helping Ulster achieve its potential, building on the strong foundations that are already in place.”

Hugh McCaughey, Ulster Rugby CEO, said: “Rory’s appointment is a landmark moment for Ulster Rugby. He is a figure who commands enormous respect across the game, not just for his achievements but for the way he represents this club and province. Bringing Rory back into the fold is not just about his leadership, but also about reconnecting with the values and identity that have always made Ulster special. We believe we have the strategy and rugby talent to take Ulster back to the top of the game, and Rory’s role is to make sure we deliver on that potential.”

This appointment marks a new chapter for Ulster Rugby, one rooted in experience, passion, and homegrown leadership.