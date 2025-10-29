IRFU To Host In-Person Women In Rugby Networking Event

The Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) is delighted to announce an in-person networking event designed to continue the conversation and collaboration within women in rugby.

The event will take place at the Killashee Hotel, Naas, on Sunday, 23rd November 2025, and will centre around the theme of ‘Culture & Allyship in the Women’s Game.’

Register your free place, at the in-person women’s rugby networking event.

The session will provide an opportunity to reflect on the progress made since last seasons in-preson conference, share updates on key developments, and look ahead to the future of women’s rugby in Ireland. It also aims to foster open discussion on how to strengthen inclusive environments across all levels of the game – both on and off the pitch.

Attendees will have the chance to hear from a range of voices within the rugby community, connect with peers, and engage in meaningful dialogue about building a stronger, more connected women’s rugby network.

Related News

The event will run from 9.30am – 3.45pm, with the full schedule below.

Event Schedule:

9:30am – Breakfast & Networking

Start the day with informal networking over breakfast and reconnect with colleagues and new faces from across the rugby community.

10:30am – “Gender Equity in Rugby”

The IRFU’s Youth Council will present findings from its 2025 Erasmus Project, highlighting young voices and fresh perspectives on equity within rugby.

11:30am – Coffee & Networking

A chance to continue conversations and build new connections.

12:15pm – “Changing the Culture: Respect, Consent & Allyship in Rugby”

Join Caitríona Freir and Sarah Monaghan from the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre for a panel discussion on fostering respect and allyship across all levels of the game.

1:00pm – Lunch & Networking

Enjoy a relaxed lunch and further networking opportunities.

2:00pm – “The Future of Leadership in Rugby”

A fireside chat with World Rugby’s Yvonne Nolan, fresh from her leading role as Competition Director at the 2025 Rugby World Cup. She’ll be joined by Lynne Cantwell, Ireland’s most capped player and the IRFU’s Head of Women’s Strategy, alongside Eve Higgins, current Irish international and IRFU Youth Council member. Together, they’ll discuss what the look and feel of rugby leadership will be in 5–10 years’ time — and the steps needed to get there.

3:30pm – Closing Remarks

Reflections and key takeaways as we look ahead to the next phase of growth and collaboration in women’s rugby.

Whether you’re a player, coach, administrator, volunteer, or supporter, this event offers a unique opportunity to be part of shaping the next chapter of women’s rugby in Ireland.

Register your free place, at the in-person women’s rugby networking event.