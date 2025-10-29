EnergiaAIL Fixtures This Weekend

The Women’s Division takes a short break this weekend, but there is plenty of action in the Men’s Divisions of the Energia All-Ireland League on Saturday afternoon at your local club. All matches will kick off at 2.30pm unless stated.

Division 1A

The meeting of second-placed Ballynahinch and Terenure College, who are currently third, could be a cracking game, while top-flight newcomers Nenagh Ormond head to Lansdowne in search of their first win of the campaign.

Division 1B

College Park provides the backdrop as third-placed Dublin University host table toppers Instonians, while UCC, having lost last week’s Dudley Cup challenge match, make the short trip to Highfield for a juicy Cork derby.

Division 2A

Leaders MU Barnhall and second-placed Dungannon both have a four-match winning streak to protect. Elsewhere, Greystones, who lie third overall, travel to Wanderers for an all-Leinster encounter.

Division 2B

A top four Connacht derby is always worth the admission fee and Crowley Park will be no different this weekend, as unbeaten leaders Galwegians are at home to Sligo, who currently occupy third spot.

Division 2C

With a perfect 20-point haul so far, table-topping Thomond have opened up a five-point lead at the summit. The in-form Soda Cakes entertain eighth-placed Belfast Harlequinns on Saturday afternoon.