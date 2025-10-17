Ulster Make Five Changes For Sharks Encounter

Iain Henderson will lead the province at Hollywoodbets Kings Park, as the Ulstermen, sitting fifth in the table after two opening wins, look to improve their record in South Africa after losing on their last four visits.

Henderson is partnered in the second row by Harry Sheridan, who replaces the injured Cormac Izuchukwu (foot). Sheridan has happy memories of Durban having scored the bonus point try during Ulster’s 31-24 victory away to the Sharks in February 2023.

Tom Stewart and Scott Wilson come into the front row for their first starts of the season. Sam Crean completes the tight five, and David McCann, Nick Timoney, and Juarno Augustus feature again in the back row.

Nathan Doak, the player-of-the-match in last week’s 28-7 triumph over the Vodacom Bulls, continues alongside Jack Murphy at half-back. Doak is the league’s fourth top scorer with 23 points so far.

Ulster’s exciting back-line includes two changes – there is the return of Michael Lowry at full-back following an abdominal strain, while Werner Kok will don the number 14 jersey, facing his former club.

Stuart McCloskey, one of four Ulster players to make Ireland’s November squad, and James Hume are the starting centres once again. McCloskey claimed Ulster’s opening try when they beat the Bulls in Belfast.