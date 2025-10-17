Ulster Make Five Changes For Sharks Encounter
Ulster head coach Richie Murphy has made five changes to the team for Saturday’s BKT United Rugby Championship fixture against the Hollywoodbets Sharks in Durban (kick-off 4pm local time/3pm Irish time).
Iain Henderson will lead the province at Hollywoodbets Kings Park, as the Ulstermen, sitting fifth in the table after two opening wins, look to improve their record in South Africa after losing on their last four visits.
Henderson is partnered in the second row by Harry Sheridan, who replaces the injured Cormac Izuchukwu (foot). Sheridan has happy memories of Durban having scored the bonus point try during Ulster’s 31-24 victory away to the Sharks in February 2023.
Tom Stewart and Scott Wilson come into the front row for their first starts of the season. Sam Crean completes the tight five, and David McCann, Nick Timoney, and Juarno Augustus feature again in the back row.
Nathan Doak, the player-of-the-match in last week’s 28-7 triumph over the Vodacom Bulls, continues alongside Jack Murphy at half-back. Doak is the league’s fourth top scorer with 23 points so far.
Ulster’s exciting back-line includes two changes – there is the return of Michael Lowry at full-back following an abdominal strain, while Werner Kok will don the number 14 jersey, facing his former club.
Stuart McCloskey, one of four Ulster players to make Ireland’s November squad, and James Hume are the starting centres once again. McCloskey claimed Ulster’s opening try when they beat the Bulls in Belfast.
Development lock Joe Hopes is named among the replacements, with the former Ireland Under-20 international in line to make his first senior appearance for Ulster since his debut against Connacht in November 2023.
Rob Herring, Callum Reid, Tom O’Toole, and Sean Reffell join the 21-year-old Hopes as the forwards cover. Conor McKee, Jake Flannery, and Jude Postlethwaite are the back-line replacements.
Looking forward to coming up against some of his old team-mates, former South African Sevens international Kok said: “I think firstly with the start of the season, you can already see the way we’re playing and the way the guys are really working with each other is way different from what it was last season.
“There is a bit of a different spark, but personally, I think going away from home is where a team really gets tested.
“For us, coming to the Sharks – playing against a team that will probably be loaded with Springboks coming off a good international window – will be a great test.
He added: “I think the Sharks will be a little bit more expansive, more unpredictable pretty much, because the way that they play, they like a lot of offloads, like throwing around.
“They’ve got a different defensive system where they really rush the ball. So, we will see something different. I think set pieces will still be quite a big test because they obviously have a big pack and all the international players.
“But for us, if we just stick to our game-plan and make sure that we do what we can do, and then move them around a bit, I’m sure we can come away with a ‘W’.”
ULSTER (v Hollywoodbets Sharks): Michael Lowry; Werner Kok, James Hume, Stuart McCloskey, Jacob Stockdale; Jack Murphy, Nathan Doak; Sam Crean, Tom Stewart, Scott Wilson, Iain Henderson (capt), Harry Sheridan, David McCann, Nick Timoney, Juarno Augustus.
Replacements: Rob Herring, Callum Reid, Tom O’Toole, Joe Hopes, Sean Reffell, Conor McKee, Jake Flannery, Jude Postlethwaite.