EnergiaAIL Women’s Division: Round 3 Previews

Tullow, Ballincollig, and Railway Union, last season’s table toppers, are the only teams left without a win as the Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division resumes. Leaders Galwegians are on their travels to Carlow this weekend.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE WOMEN’S DIVISION – ROUND 3:

Saturday, October 18

Kick-off 5pm unless stated –

UL BOHEMIAN (2nd) v OLD BELVEDERE (6th), Annacotty, 2pm

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: UL Bohemian: WW; Old Belvedere: WL

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – UL Bohemian: Points: Alana McInerney, Chloe Pearse 15 each; Tries: Alana McInerney, Chloe Pearse 3 each; Old Belvedere: Points: Ellie O’Sullivan Sexton 16; Tries: Hannah Clarke 2

Preview: UL Bohemian come up against their former head coach Fiona Hayes, who guided them to back-to-back Energia All-Ireland League titles. This will be a thorough test of how her Old Belvedere side are measuring up, their highlight of the opening rounds seeing them win 34-19 at Railway Union.

Missing some of their international talent, ‘Belvo were well beaten at home by Blackrock College last time out. They are bedding in new combinations, including in the centre where former Suttonian Kerry Browne partners Emma Kelly. Shana Murphy, Alisha Flynn, and Zara Martin are added to the tight five.

It is hard to see UL Bohs tripping up here, especially at their Annacotty fortress. How they saw off the challenge of Railway Union in the second round was hugely impressive. Captain Chloe Pearse, Alana McInerney, and Eilís Cahill are already standing out with eight tries between them.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, October 19, 2024: Old Belvedere 5 UL Bohemian 31, Ollie Campbell Park; Saturday, March 8, 2025: UL Bohemian 47 Old Belvedere 0, Annacotty

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: UL Bohemian to win

WICKLOW (4th) v ENNIS (3rd), Ashtown Lane, 3pm

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Wicklow: WL; Ennis: WW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Wicklow: Points: Vicky Elmes Kinlan, Rebecca Brennan, Clara Dunne 10 each; Tries: Vicky Elmes Kinlan, Rebecca Brennan, Clara Dunne 2 each; Ennis: Points: Caoilfhionn Conway Morrissey 15; Tries: Caoilfhionn Conway Morrissey 3

Preview: Disappointed to lose to a Jemima Adams Verling-inspired Galwegians, Wicklow are aiming to bounce back against new opposition in Ennis. The presence of Ireland dual international Vicky Elmes Kinlan and captain Eimear Douglas in the starting XV is a significant boost.

Jason Moreton will field a much-changed selection, with Robyn Johnston and Beth Roberts, who moves to scrum half, linking up together at half-back, and Ireland Under-18 starlet Usha Daly O’Toole making her first Energia All-Ireland League start at number 8.

Patricia Coote and Aoibheann Hahessy come into an Ennis team that made other clubs sit up and take notice by gaining nine points during the opening two rounds. Captain Micaela Glynn reverts to openside fanker, Aisling Heapes moves to hooker, and Megan O’Connor will start on the left wing tomorrow.

Recent League Meetings – N/A

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Wicklow to win

RAILWAY UNION (10th) v BLACKROCK COLLEGE (5th), Park Avenue, 4pm

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Railway Union: LL; Blackrock College: LW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Railway Union: Points: Nikki Caughey 16; Tries: Emily Gavin 2; Blackrock College: Points: Maggie Boylan 15; Tries: Maggie Boylan 3

Preview: Railway Union have won their last four meetings with Blackrock College since losing the Women’s Division final in December 2022. Now coached by Sana Govender, they are looking for a momentum-building result after opening the season with rare back-to-back defeats.

Leinster captain Molly Boyne returns for Railway at number 8, as part of seven changes in personnel. Ireland internationals Laura Sheehan, a try scorer in last March’s 32-19 home win over Blackrock, and Ailsa Hughes are brought into the back-line, along with Sarah Munnelly.

Continuing her comeback from an ACL injury, Natasja Behan joins Méabh Deely and Maggie Boylan in a dangerous looking Blackrock back-three. Sophie Balay Chawke partners Abby Moyles at half-back, while a rejigged pack has captain Hannah O’Connor at lock and Maeve Óg O’Leary in the number 8 jersey.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, October 19, 2024: Blackrock College 15 Railway Union 22, Stradbrook; Saturday, March 8, 2025: Railway Union 32 Blackrock College 19, Park Avenue

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Blackrock College to win

BALLINCOLLIG (9th) v COOKE (7th), Tanner Park

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Ballincollig: LL; Cooke: LW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Ballincollig: Points: Aoife Madigan 10; Tries: Aoife Madigan 2; Cooke: Points: Amanda Morton 6; Tries: Shola Iluyemi, Maebh Clenaghan, Paige Smyth 1 each

Preview: Fia Whelan, Alison Kelly, and Sinead O’Donnell are all promoted from the bench for Ballincollig’s third outing of the Energia All-Ireland League campaign. Tighthead prop O’Donnell joins a pack marshalled by Aoife Madigan, their captain and leading try scorer (2).

It was one home win apiece when ‘Collig came up against Cooke last season, the corresponding fixture being rescheduled but finishing 24-12 in the Cork club’s favour. Making the long trip back down south, Cooke are buoyed by their three-try second half performance to Tullow in the last round.

Ulster duo Maebh Clenaghan and Paige Smyth showed their finishing skills a fortnight ago, the latter charging clear from inside her own half. However, Tanner Park has not been a happy hunting ground for Cooke, with a run of defeats there between 2022 and 2024 – 22-10, 15-3, and 36-10.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, January 25, 2025: Cooke 29 Balincollig 17, Shaw’s Bridge; Saturday, February 22, 2025: Ballincolig 24 Cooke 12, Tanner Park

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Ballincollig to win

TULLOW (8th) v GALWEGIANS (1st), Blackgates

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Tullow: LL; Galwegians: WW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Tullow: Points: France Bloomfield 6; Tries: Roisin O’Toole, Alex O’Brien, Katie Ann O’Neill, Chloe Farrell, Emma Carroll 1 each; Galwegians: Points: Jemima Adams Verling 20; Tries: Jemima Adams Verling 4

Preview: Tullow may be winless, but have picked up their first two bonus points at this level, scoring five tries in the process. Current table toppers Galwegians present a tough test, but the Carlow outfit can take encouragement from a 29-17 loss at home to the same opponents in March.

In the absence of Grace Kelly, full-back Sara Rennick will captain Steven Hogg’s side. Most of Tullow’s changes are up front where there are starts for Anna O’Neill, who replaces Kelly at loosehead prop, Orla Hannon, and Alannah O’Donovan and Lauryn Faulkner, who team up together at lock.

There is no Jemima Adams Verling, Galwegians’ four-try hero against Wicklow, this week. The versatile Dolores Hughes moves from centre to the back row, Catherine Fleming switches to the number 8 role, and Gemma Faulkner, Sinead O’Brien, and Niamh Murphy come into the back-line.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, October 26, 2024: Galwegians 48 Tullow 0, Crowley Park; Saturday, March 1, 2025: Tullow 17 Galwegians 29, Blackgates

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Galwegians to win

Keep up to date with all the latest news in our dedicated website hub at www.irishrugby.ie/energiaail, and follow #EnergiaAIL on social media channels.