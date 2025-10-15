Farrell Names Ireland Squad For The Gallagher Cup And Quilter Nations Series

Head Coach Andy Farrell has named the Ireland Men’s Squad, sponsored by Vodafone, for The Gallagher Cup against New Zealand in Chicago and the upcoming Quilter Nations Series at Aviva Stadium.

Ireland open their busy Autumn window with a Soldier Field rematch against New Zealand on Saturday, 1 November, before returning to Dublin to host Japan, Australia and South Africa in three mouthwatering Quilter Nations Series matches at Aviva Stadium.

Caelan Doris will captain Ireland, while Farrell has named one uncapped player in Leinster prop Paddy McCarthy.

Additionally, Connacht winger Shayne Bolton, who won his first Test cap against Portugal during the Summer Tour, and uncapped Munster duo Edwin Edogbo and Brian Gleeson will travel with the squad to Chicago as cover.

Hugo Keenan, Joe McCarthy, Calvin Nash and Cormac Izuchukwu were not considered due to injury.

The Ireland squad will assemble at the IRFU High Performance Centre on Monday, 20 October before travelling to Chicago on Tuesday, 21 October.

The Quilter Nations Series matches against Australia and South Africa are now sold out, with limited General Sale tickets remaining for the opener against Japan on Saturday, 8 November (Kick-off 12.40pm) here.

Ireland Men’s Head Coach Andy Farrell said: “I’m delighted to announce the squad for the four upcoming matches this November. There’s an exciting look to the panel and there’s an opportunity for the more experienced players and for those who made their debuts on the Summer Tour to Georgia and Portugal. The Coaching Team are looking forward to seeing all of the players take their opportunity over the coming weeks.

“This November’s Quilter Nations Series promises to be a great challenge. We’re playing four top quality southern hemisphere teams who are all coming off the back of a busy block of matches of late and they’ll be keen to finish their year strongly. First up is New Zealand and we’re really excited to get back to Chicago for the Gallagher Cup match. I’ve no doubt the Irish global supporter base will be out once again in force to cheer on the team in a brilliant city at a world-class arena.

“We’ve seen the strides Japan have made from their ever-improving domestic competition and how that has led to success on the field for the national team over the last number of years.

“The following weekend we welcome Australia, a side who we faced in a competitive 150th Anniversary match last November and who have made confident progressions since then through The British and Irish Lions Tour and into the Rugby Championship. We have great respect for them and the Springboks, who we face in the final Test match of the calendar year the following week.

“We talk about it a lot but having a loud and vocal support at home in Aviva Stadium means everything to us. A strong Irish following can be such a positive point of difference and I know how excited each of the players are to represent their country. It promises to be a cracking few weeks of international rugby.”

The Gallagher Cup clash against New Zealand will be broadcast live on Virgin Media One in Republic of Ireland and TNT Sports in the United Kingdom, while supporters around the world can stream the match on IrishRugby+ in countries where there is no broadcaster. Click here for more information.

The Quilter Nations Series, meanwhile, will be live on RTÉ in Republic of Ireland and TNT Sports in the United Kingdom.

The Ireland XV squad to face Spain on Saturday, 8 November in Leganés will be named next week.

Ireland Squad – November 2025:

Forwards (19):

Thomas Ahern (Shannon/Munster)(2)

Ryan Baird (Dublin University/Leinster)(29)

Finlay Bealham (Corinthians/Connacht)(51)

Tadhg Beirne (Lansdowne/Munster)(61)

Jack Boyle (UCD/Leinster)(4)

Thomas Clarkson (Dublin University/Leinster)(8)

Jack Conan (Old Belvedere/Leinster)(51)

Caelan Doris (St Mary’s College/Leinster)(51)(captain)

Tadhg Furlong (Clontarf/Leinster)(79)

Iain Henderson (Academy/Ulster)(85)

Rónan Kelleher (Lansdowne/Leinster)(39)

Gus McCarthy (UCD/Leinster)(6)

Paddy McCarthy (Dublin University/Leinster)*

Andrew Porter (UCD/Leinster)(75)

Cian Prendergast (UCD/Connacht)(5)

James Ryan (UCD/Leinster)(72)

Dan Sheehan (Lansdowne/Leinster)(32)

Nick Timoney (Banbridge/Ulster)(4)

Josh van der Flier (UCD/Leinster)(73)

Backs (15):

Bundee Aki (Galwegians/Connacht)(65)

Caolin Blade (Galwegians/Connacht)(3)

Craig Casey (Shannon/Munster)(20)

Jack Crowley (Cork Constitution/Munster)(26)

Ciaran Frawley (UCD/Leinster)(9)

Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster)(43)

Mack Hansen (Corinthians/Connacht)(28)

Robbie Henshaw (Buccaneers/Leinster)(82)

James Lowe (Leinster)(40)

Stuart McCloskey (Bangor/Ulster)(21)

Tommy O’Brien (UCD/Leinster)(2)

Jamie Osborne (Naas/Leinster)(8)

Sam Prendergast (Lansdowne/Leinster)(9)

Garry Ringrose (UCD/Leinster)(67)

Jacob Stockdale (Lurgan/Ulster)(39).

* denotes uncapped player

The Gallagher Cup and Quilter Nations Series Fixtures:

The Gallagher Cup:

Saturday, 1 November: Ireland v New Zealand, Soldier Field, Chicago (3.10pm local time/8.10pm Irish time)

Quilter Nations Series: