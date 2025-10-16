Leinster Introduce Six More Lions For Munster Match

Garry Ringrose, Jamison Gibson-Park, James Ryan , and stand-in captain Jack Conan are among the changes for Leinster as they prepare to host Munster in Saturday’s BKT United Rugby Championship derby at Croke Park (kick-off 5.15pm).

The experienced quartet will all start on their seasonal debuts for the province, while fellow 2025 British & Irish Lions, Dan Sheehan and Andrew Porter, are set for impact roles off the bench.

With tickets available to buy here, head coach Leo Cullen has made seven personnel changes to the team that won 31-5 against the Hollywoodbets Sharks. Harry Byrne is unavailable due to a minor back injury.

Leinster return to the scene of June’s URC final win over the Vodacom Bulls. They have won all five previous matches they have played in all competitions at Croke Park, including a 26-12 victory over Munster twelve months ago.

Midfield duo Ringrose and Robbie Henshaw, who shifts to the inside centre position, will start together for the first time since the Investec Champions Cup semi-final defeat to Northampton Saints last May.

Gibson-Park, who started all three Lions Tests against Australia in the summer, rejoins Prendergast at half-back. Recent Ireland debutant Tommy O’Brien comes in to earn his 50th Leinster cap, forming a potent back-three with Jamie Osborne and James Lowe.

Following his involvement in South Africa’s successful Rugby Championship title defence, RG Snyman is back in blue, joining forces with Ryan behind an unchanged front row of Paddy McCarthy, Rónan Kelleher, and Tadhg Furlong.

The 22-year-old McCarthy (pictured above) continues at loosehead prop for his third successive start, which comes just a few days after he was selected in the Ireland squad for the upcoming Gallagher Cup and Quilter Nations Series games.

Conan replaces Max Deegan at number 8, also taking on the captaincy duties that Josh van der Flier had last week. Alex Soroka and van der Flier fill the flanker berths, with Soroka set for the third inteprovincial start of his young career.

Sheehan and Porter, who played their part in the Lions’ series success, are brought onto a bench that has a six-two split. Fellow Lion Thomas Calrkson, Brian Deeny, Deegan, and Scott Penny are the other reserve forwards.

Fintan Gunne and Ciarán Frawley offer the cover for the backs, as Leinster aim for their fifth win in a row against Munster. They have not lost to one of their provincial rivals since Ulster handed them a 23-21 defeat in Belfast in May 2024.

Anticipating another absorbing contest with Munster, who are unbeaten after three rounds, van der Flier said: “It’s always a huge, huge game. It’s always one of the ones you are incredibly excited for.

“It obviously means a lot to us playing against Munster. They are huge rivals. I suppose it has turned a bit in recent years in terms of the results.

“We have put in some really good performances and, most of the time, managed to be on the right side of it. Munster have been very good (so far this season). They look very organised and full of energy.

“We are expecting them at their best because they have looked very impressive. Three wins from three, it’s a flawless start.

“We are expecting a huge challenge from a very good Munster side. It will take our best. It is always been an unbelievably competitive fixture and it’s always an entertaining game.”

LEINSTER (v Munster): Jamie Osborne; Tommy O’Brien, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, James Lowe; Sam Prendergast, Jamison Gibson-Park; Paddy McCarthy, Rónan Kelleher, Tadhg Furlong, RG Snyman, James Ryan, Alex Soroka, Josh van der Flier, Jack Conan (capt).

Replacements: Dan Sheehan, Andrew Porter, Thomas Clarkson, Brian Deeny, Max Deegan, Scott Penny, Fintan Gunne, Ciarán Frawley.