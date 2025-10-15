O’Gara Goes Ahead As #EnergiaAIL Division 1A’s Leading Scorer

Mick O’Gara has moved to the top of Division 1A’s scoring charts, following his 19-point salvo as St. Mary’s College overcame Old Belvedere to make it three wins on the trot .

O’Gara darted over for a crucial second-half try, and landed all six of his place-kicks, during last Saturday’s top of the table clash at Templeville Road.

The talented centre’s overall tally of 41 points is made up of two tries and 13 successful kicks from 16 attempts. He has edged clear of Old Belvedere out-half David Wilkinson, who has been joined on 30 points by Ballynahinch’s Ethan Graham (pictured below).

Graham, the Ulster Academy winger, entered the Energia All-Ireland League’s record books with a stunning haul of six tries at home to UCD. He notched a hat-trick in each half as ‘Hinch made their way back into the top four.

A number of players continued their strong starts to the new season, not least Munster Academy hooker Danny Sheahan who bagged a brace to make it four tries in three games for Cork Constitution.

The promising 21-year-old is Division 1A’s joint-second top try scorer at present, level with Young Munster’s Hubert Gilvarry.

Among the players close behind them on three tries is Clontarf captain Dylan Donnellan and Cork Con’s Jack Kelleher, the scorer of their opening try away to Nenagh Ormond last weekend.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 1A – TOP SCORERS AFTER ROUND 3:

POINTS –

41 – Mick O’Gara (St. Mary’s College)

30 – Ethan Graham (Ballynahinch), David Wilkinson (Old Belvedere0

26 – Dylan Hicks (Cork Constitution)

22 – Paddy Clancy (UCD), Conor Kelly (Clontarf), Conor McMahon (Nenagh Ormond)

20 – Hubert Gilvarry (Young Munster), Danny Sheahan (Cork Constitution)

15 – Dylan Donnellan (Clontarf), Jack Kelleher (Cork Constitution), Bradley Luney (Ballynahinch), Duinn Maguire (UCD), Shay McCarthy (Young Munster), Charlie Molony (UCD), James Tarrant (Lansdowne)

14 – Caspar Gabriel (Terenure College), Shane O’Leary (Young Munster)

13 – Julian Leszczynski (Terenure College)

12 – Paul Kerr (Ballynahinch), Stephen Madigan (Lansdowne), Conor Rankin (Ballynahinch)

10 – Angus Blackmore (Nenagh Ormond), Ben Blaney (Terenure College), Matthew Booth (Ballynahinch), Aran Egan (Terenure College), Daniel Hurley (UCD), Todd Lawlor (Lansdowne), Dan Martin (Terenure College), Ryan McMahon (Old Belvedere), Bobby Sheehan (Lansdowne), Ruairi Shields (St. Mary’s College)

8 – Kelvin Langan (Young Munster)

7 – Morgan Meredith (Old Belvedere)

5 – Craig Adams (Terenure College), Declan Adamson (Clontarf), Paul Allen (Young Munster), Cian Barry (Cork Constitution), Mark Best (Ballynahinch), Matthew Bowen (Cork Constitution), Mark Canniffe (UCD), Myles Carey (St. Mary’s College), Ruairi Clarke (Lansdowne), Jordan Coghlan (Clontarf), Derek Corcoran (Nenagh Ormond), Pierce Crowe (Ballynahinch), Griffin Culver (Terenure College), Sam Cusack (Nenagh Ormond), Conor Dean (St. Mary’s College), Calum Dowling (Old Belvedere), Sean Duffy (Cork Constitution), Christian Foley (Young Munster), Rob Gilsenan (St. Mary’s College), Peter Hyland (Cork Constitution), Justin Leonard (Old Belvedere), Lucas Maguire (UCD), Peter Maher (Clontarf), Tom McAllister (Ballynahinch), Mick McCormack (St. Mary’s College), Oisin McCormack (Terenure College), Will McDonald (Old Belvedere), Luke McLaughlin (Old Belvedere), Claytan Milligan (Ballynahinch), Dylan Murphy (Nenagh Ormond), Jack Nelson Murray (St. Mary’s College), John O’Flaherty (Nenagh Ormond), Joe O’Leary (Cork Constitution), Andrew O’Mahony (UCD), Ross O’Neill (Lansdowne), Tom O’Reilly (St. Mary’s College), Sam Owens (Clontarf), Stephen Ryan (Clontarf), Aaron Sexton (Ballynahinch), Bryn Ward (Ballynahinch), Joe White (Old Belvedere)

3 – George Coomber (Cork Constitution)

2 – Daragh Gilbourne (UCD)

TRIES –

6 – Ethan Graham (Ballynahinch)

4 – Hubert Gilvarry (Young Munster), Danny Sheahan (Cork Constitution)

3 – Dylan Donnellan (Clontarf), Jack Kelleher (Cork Constitution), Bradley Luney (Ballynahinch), Duinn Maguire (UCD), Shay McCarthy (Young Munster), Charlie Molony (UCD)

2 – Angus Blackmore (Nenagh Ormond), Ben Blaney (Terenure College), Matthew Booth (Ballynahinch), Aran Egan (Terenure College), Daniel Hurley (UCD), Todd Lawlor (Lansdowne), Dan Martin (Terenure College), Ryan McMahon (Old Belvedere), Mick O’Gara (St. Mary’s College), Bobby Sheehan (Lansdowne), Ruairi Shields (St. Mary’s College)

1 – Craig Adams (Terenure College), Declan Adamson (Clontarf), Paul Allen (Young Munster), Cian Barry (Cork Constitution), Mark Best (Ballynahinch), Matthew Bowen (Cork Constitution), Mark Canniffe (UCD), Myles Carey (St. Mary’s College), Ruairi Clarke (Lansdowne), Jordan Coghlan (Clontarf), Derek Corcoran (Nenagh Ormond), Pierce Crowe (Ballynahinch), Griffin Culver (Terenure College), Sam Cusack (Nenagh Ormond), Conor Dean (St. Mary’s College), Calum Dowling (Old Belvedere), Sean Duffy (Cork Constitution), Christian Foley (Young Munster), Rob Gilsenan (St. Mary’s College), Dylan Hicks (Cork Constitution), Peter Hyland (Cork Constitution), Conor Kelly (Clontarf), Justin Leonard (Old Belvedere), Lucas Maguire (UCD), Peter Maher (Clontarf), Tom McAllister (Ballynahinch), Mick McCormack (St. Mary’s College), Oisin McCormack (Terenure College), Will McDonald (Old Belvedere), Luke McLaughlin (Old Belvedere), Morgan Meredith (Old Belvedere), Claytan Milligan (Ballynahinch), Dylan Murphy (Nenagh Ormond), Jack Nelson Murray (St. Mary’s College), John O’Flaherty (Nenagh Ormond), Joe O’Leary (Cork Constitution), Shane O’Leary (Young Munster), Andrew O’Mahony (UCD), Ross O’Neill (Lansdowne), Tom O’Reilly (St. Mary’s College), Sam Owens (Clontarf), Stephen Ryan (Clontarf), Aaron Sexton (Ballynahinch), Bryn Ward (Ballynahinch), Joe White (Old Belvedere)

Keep up to date with all the latest news in our dedicated website hub at www.irishrugby.ie/energiaail, and follow #EnergiaAIL on social media channels.