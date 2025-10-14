This breast health awareness month, the IRFU want to highlight Breast Health Awareness in Rugby , reminding everyone that early detection and open conversations save lives.

Breast Health Awareness in Rugby, Inform – Support – Report

Breast health is an important part of every player’s wellbeing. Whether you’re training, competing, or coaching, it’s vital to know your body and check regularly for any changes.

The Irish Rugby Injury Surveillance (IRIS) Project conducted an international survey on breast pain and injury in rugby, led by University of Limerick PhD researcher Kilian Bibby. To date this is the largest survey on breast pain and injury. This work informed the development of educational resources to support player welfare across the Women and Girl’s game.

“Understanding your body and speaking up if something feels different is vital,” says Dr Caithriona Yeomans, the IRFU’s Medical Manager for the Domestic Game.

In rugby, players can sometimes experience breast pain or injury but rarely report these issues or seek treatment. While there is no link between breast injury and cancer, an impact injury to the breast may cause pain, bruising and tissue damage, which can lead to difficulties in regular breast screening.

Yeomans added, “Performing at your best is difficult if you are carrying an injury or are in pain, so it is important to report injuries and seek medical advice. We want players at every level to feel confident discussing breast health and getting the support they need.”

How to Stay Aware

Know your normal. Learn what's typical for your body so you can spot changes early.

One minute, once a month – that's all it takes. Self-checks only take a few minutes.

Act quickly. If something doesn't feel right, speak to a healthcare professional, teammate or coach.

Break the stigma. Talking about breast health normalises it for everyone.

By making breast health a part of regular training and wellness, we strengthen our entire rugby community. Awareness and education empower players to stay healthy, confident and strong, both on and off the pitch.

Resources and Supports Available: