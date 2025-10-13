Respect Our Game Weekends

Respect Our Game is a constant thread running through every level of rugby, from players, coaches, officials and supporters. It underpins how we play, coach, support, and represent our clubs. While respect is something we strive to uphold all season long, these four themed weekends are designed to highlight its importance and give clubs across the country the chance to celebrate and showcase what it truly means to respect our game.

Respect Our Game emphasises our core values and demonstrates the positive aspects of rugby both on and off the pitch. It provides an opportunity to show new members and the wider community how rugby can enrich our lives when it’s played in a respectful and safe environment.

Clubs are encouraged to get involved through activities such as:

Fair Play Awards, during adult matches

during adult matches Silent and Positive Sidelines, at youth games

at youth games Parent and Volunteer Presentations, that highlight their significant influence within the sport

The IRFU has provided a range of resources to help, including social media assets, ‘Respect Our Game’ bibs and balls, and access to the Spirit of Rugby Gazebo for club events.

Respect Our Game Themed Weekends 2025/26

This season, we’ll be celebrating specific themes across four key weekends:

October 25th–26th – Respect Our Players

– Respect Our Players February 7th–8th – Respect Our Volunteers/Officials

– Respect Our Volunteers/Officials March 28th–29th – Respect Our Club/Community

– Respect Our Club/Community April 26th – Energia AIL Finals Weekend, Respect Our Game

These dates are opportunities for clubs to highlight and celebrate different aspects of respect within the game.

Respect Our Game isn’t just a campaign, it’s a reminder of the values that bind our rugby community together. By embracing respect at every level, from minis rugby to senior matches – we ensure the game continues to thrive in the right spirit for generations to come.

For more information, email the IRFU Spirit of Rugby programme manager, Stephen Gore.