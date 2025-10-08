IRFU Welcomes Additional Government Funding In Budget 2026

The Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) today expressed its gratitude to the Irish Government for the additional funding allocated to rugby in Budget 2026.

This support reflects the Government’s continued commitment to the development of sport at all levels and will play a vital role in advancing the IRFU’s strategic objective of accelerating the women’s game.

Kevin Potts, Chief Executive of the IRFU, said: “We are extremely grateful to Minister O’Donovan, Minister McConalogue, the wider Government and Sport Ireland for their ongoing support of Irish Rugby. This additional funding represents a real endorsement of the direction we’re taking — particularly in accelerating the women’s game as a key pillar of our 2024–2028 strategic plan. It will enable us to strengthen the foundations of women’s rugby across all levels — from establishing sustainable provincial pathways to supporting participation and performance environments that allow our players, coaches, match officials and communities to thrive.”

The investment comes at a crucial time for the women’s game in Ireland with investment needed to establish provincial pathways to support the increasing numbers of girls and women playing rugby.

Lynne Cantwell, IRFU Head of Women’s Strategy, added: “We are so grateful to the Government for understanding the growth story behind women’s sport and specifically women’s rugby as we build on the momentum of the Rugby World Cup 2025.

“This funding will have a significant impact on the acceleration of the women’s game and allows us to create more opportunities for women and girls to access elite player development coaching and support services in provincial training environments built with women and girls in mind. We feel passionately about making women’s rugby accessible to women and girls of all ages, in their local communities and look forward to seeing the results of the Government’s investment in the years to come.”